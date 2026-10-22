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Home > Hollywood > Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/delhi-police-deny-permission-for-diljit-dosanjh8217s-october-30-concert-at-jln-stadium20261022141650"> <p class="title">Delhi Police deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at JLN Stadium</p> <a>

Delhi Police deny permission for Diljit Dosanjh’s October 30 concert at JLN Stadium

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Last updated: October 22, 2026 14:17:11 IST

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Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

Washington DC [US], October 22 (ANI): A Poison Ivy TV show is in the works with ‘The Penguin’ showrunner Lauren LeFranc as a producer, reported Variety. 

LeFranc’s ‘The Penguin’ marked the first live-action spinoff from a Batman movie, after Colin Farrell originated his villain in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ in 2022. It aired in 2024 and became a hit with critics and fans for its gritty, gangster story. 

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Farrell won an Emmy and Golden Globe for his lead performance, and the show nabbed several best limited series nominations.

Meanwhile, Poison Ivy, the green femme fatale from the Batman comics, has never been the main focus of a movie or TV show, but she’s appeared in several live-action and animated DC titles, reported Variety. 

The classic villain has the ability to control plants and often controls people’s minds using seductive pheromones. 

According to Variety, the character first arrived on the big screen in 1997’s ‘Batman & Robin’ and was played by Uma Thurman.

In live-action TV, she also appeared in ‘Gotham’ and ‘Batwoman,’ and she’s popped up in several animated shows like ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold,’ ‘The New Batman Adventures,’ ‘Young Justice’, and more.

Recently, she was voiced by Lake Bell in ‘Harley Quinn’ and played the titular character’s girlfriend.

The DC Universe is expanding this weekend with ‘Clayface,’ focused on the shape-shifting Batman villain. It’s unconnected to Robert Pattinson and Reeves’ world, which is continuing in 2028 with ‘The Batman Part 2.’

HBO will also air ‘The People vs. Gorilla Grodd,’ a comedic, villain-focused spinoff from James Gunn’s “Superman” movie, sometime in 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2026 2:17 PM IST
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Tags: batman-spinoffColin Farrellentertainmentlauren-lefrancpoison-ivyThe Penguin

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Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

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Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 
Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 
Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 
Series based on DC villain Poison Ivy in works 

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