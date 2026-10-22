Rick Ross’ son William Roberts III allegedly attacked at gunpoint outside university

Washington [US], October 22 (ANI): Rick Ross’ son William Roberts III was allegedly attacked at gunpoint outside Bethune-Cookman University earlier this month, according to a police affidavit, PEOPLE magazine reported.

According to the affidavit, William told officers that he was standing and talking to a woman at the corner of McLeod Avenue and Weaver Street on October 11 when Don Roberts III, 20, got out of his vehicle and shouted, “That’s what we doin.’”

William reportedly believed the remark was directed at the woman, who has not been named, as she and Don had previously been in a relationship.

The affidavit, as per PEOPLE, states that Don then approached William with a tan handgun in his right hand and pointed it at him. He allegedly threatened to kill William, saying, “I don’t care who your daddy is, I’ll kill you right here.”

Don then moved closer and hit William on the right side of his head with the gun, causing minor swelling, according to the affidavit. William told police that he did not require medical attention.

Following the attack, William said he got into his car, left the scene and went to his family home. He reportedly told officers that he delayed contacting the police because he was afraid.

However, footage from city surveillance cameras did not capture the alleged incident, according to the affidavit.

According to the publication, Don was arrested and booked on October 16. Online records show that he faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He was released on a $50,000 bond on October 21, according to online records. His arraignment is scheduled for November 10. It remains unclear whether William and Don are related.

William is one of five children of Grammy-nominated rapper Rick Ross. The rapper welcomed him with his former partner Tia Kemp in 2005. (ANI)

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