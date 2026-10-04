“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > “It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/now-go-watch-drishyam-3-ali-fazal-urges-fans-as-8216mirzapur-the-movie8217-completes-a-month20261004213906"> <p class="title">"Now go watch Drishyam 3": Ali Fazal urges fans as ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ completes a month</p> <a>

"Now go watch Drishyam 3": Ali Fazal urges fans as ‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ completes a month

Written By:
Last updated: October 4, 2026 22:40:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

Washington DC [US], October 4 (ANI): Actor-director Aaron Sorkin admitted that “it never occured” to him that the actor Jesse Eisenberg wouldn’t be on board for the movie ‘The Social Reckoning’, which is a sequel to ‘The Social Network,’ in which he portrayed the young tech billionaire, reported Variety. 

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, as quoted by Variety, Sorkin recounted that he was “just a couple of pages from being done with the script for the new film when he ran into Eisenberg at a party and said, ‘I’m gonna be sending you something in a couple of weeks.’”

You Might Be Interested In

The actor “smiled and nodded, and I sent it to him,” said Sorkin. “It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t wanna do it,” as quoted by Variety. 

Sorkin continued, explaining he tried to convince Eisenberg, but he didn’t budge.

“This is the only time I’ve written myself an outline. I don’t do it for the movies, but I did it for my conversations with Jesse. It was arguments for why he should do it. They included, ‘We already know you’re gonna be great because you were already once.’ You know, ‘Here are the great moments that you’re gonna get to play in the movie.’ And I laid it out for him.” And while Eisenberg didn’t sign on, he did tell Sorkin that their conversations made him “come closer to changing my mind than I thought you were going to,” which the director said ‘pleased’ him,” added Sorkin as quoted by Variety. 

Not even a sizeable paycheck could sway Eisenberg, admitted Sorkin.

“I knew what the studio was offering him to do it, but money does not motivate Jesse. It’s infuriating. If anything, money is a disincentive for him. It’s admirable. He’s very concerned about raising his kids with too much money,” said Sorkin, as quoted by Variety. 

In the lead-up to the release of “The Social Reckoning,” which hits theatres on October 9, Eisenberg’s refusal to return as Zuckerberg has been a hot topic.

Earlier, while speaking with Variety, Jesse Eisenberg said, “I just told [Sorkin] I’m moving in different directions in my life, and you know, what he said sums it up nicely. I don’t want to be associated with that character, but all of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is, and will be, and I’m sure is already.” 

‘The Social Network,’ which also starred Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake, was nominated for eight Oscars and won three, including best adapted screenplay for Sorkin, best film editing and best original score. Eisenberg earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Zuckerberg.

‘The Social Reckoning’ stars Strong, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr and more. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 10:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aaron-sorkinentertainmentjesse-eisenbergthe-social-network

RELATED News

Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works

Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"

“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

“Hitched”: Emma Roberts shares first glimpse of July wedding with Cody

“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office

LATEST NEWS

France train ahead of Belgium clash in Nations League

Colorado State DC out after mid-game demotion

Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Britain's Green Party votes to class Zionism as a form of racism

“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Jonathan Taylor, Colts rush past injury-riddled Commanders

Musk says he will rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI

Dazzling Daryz thrills to win back-to-back Arc de Triomphes

WTA 1000, China Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'
“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'
“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'
“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

QUICK LINKS