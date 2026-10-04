“It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t do it”: Aaron Sorkin on Jesse Eisenberg's refusal to work in ''The Social Reckoning'

Washington DC [US], October 4 (ANI): Actor-director Aaron Sorkin admitted that “it never occured” to him that the actor Jesse Eisenberg wouldn’t be on board for the movie ‘The Social Reckoning’, which is a sequel to ‘The Social Network,’ in which he portrayed the young tech billionaire, reported Variety.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, as quoted by Variety, Sorkin recounted that he was “just a couple of pages from being done with the script for the new film when he ran into Eisenberg at a party and said, ‘I’m gonna be sending you something in a couple of weeks.’”

The actor “smiled and nodded, and I sent it to him,” said Sorkin. “It never occurred to me that he wouldn’t wanna do it,” as quoted by Variety.

Sorkin continued, explaining he tried to convince Eisenberg, but he didn’t budge.

“This is the only time I’ve written myself an outline. I don’t do it for the movies, but I did it for my conversations with Jesse. It was arguments for why he should do it. They included, ‘We already know you’re gonna be great because you were already once.’ You know, ‘Here are the great moments that you’re gonna get to play in the movie.’ And I laid it out for him.” And while Eisenberg didn’t sign on, he did tell Sorkin that their conversations made him “come closer to changing my mind than I thought you were going to,” which the director said ‘pleased’ him,” added Sorkin as quoted by Variety.

Not even a sizeable paycheck could sway Eisenberg, admitted Sorkin.

“I knew what the studio was offering him to do it, but money does not motivate Jesse. It’s infuriating. If anything, money is a disincentive for him. It’s admirable. He’s very concerned about raising his kids with too much money,” said Sorkin, as quoted by Variety.

In the lead-up to the release of “The Social Reckoning,” which hits theatres on October 9, Eisenberg’s refusal to return as Zuckerberg has been a hot topic.

Earlier, while speaking with Variety, Jesse Eisenberg said, “I just told [Sorkin] I’m moving in different directions in my life, and you know, what he said sums it up nicely. I don’t want to be associated with that character, but all of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is, and will be, and I’m sure is already.”

‘The Social Network,’ which also starred Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake, was nominated for eight Oscars and won three, including best adapted screenplay for Sorkin, best film editing and best original score. Eisenberg earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Zuckerberg.

‘The Social Reckoning’ stars Strong, Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, Billy Magnussen, Bill Burr and more. (ANI)

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