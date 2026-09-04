Actor Marta Pozzan to direct dark comedy 'Down to Die' 

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Actress and producer Marta Pozzan is all set to make her directorial debut with the dark comedy short ‘Down to Die.’

According to Variety, the project follows “two friends, Maria (Pozzan) and Gabriel (Andrew Matarazzo), whose seemingly ordinary afternoon at an exclusive members-only club in East Los Angeles East spirals into a candid conversation about aging, ambition, identity and mortality.”

The script has been penned by Pozzan only.

Alongside Pozzan (“Fior Di Latte,” “From Scratch”) and Matarazzo (“Teen Wolf”), the cast also features Joe Apollonio (“Magic Farm”) as Reece, the club’s ever-present membership curator whose interruptions are never quite accidental, and Lindsey Normington (“Anora”) as Noah, the effortlessly charming waitress who briefly cuts through the emotional tension with a grounded warmth.

The project explores themes of “performative success, celebrity obsession and emotional detachment through rapid-fire dialogue and uncomfortable comedic tension,” as per Variety.

‘Down to Die’ is produced alongside Kaley Ronayne, Nuer Taqa and Radiance Pictures, with cinematography by Ksusha Genenfeld, who previously shot “Perfect” with Julia Fox, editing by Sabrina Greco (“Lockjaw”), and casting by Kate Geller (“Shiva Baby”). (ANI)

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