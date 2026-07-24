Actor Reid Scott exits 'Law & Order' show, James Badge Dale to replace

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): Law & Order is undergoing a major change as actor Reid Scott, who has played Senior Detective Vincent Riley for the past three seasons, is set to exit the show. He will be replaced by actor James Badge Dale, reported Deadline.

For Scott, who is believed to have one more year on his contract, the departure is said to be his decision, related to the strain caused by the cross-country commute and being away from his family for nine months of the year while filming Law & Order in New York.

According to Deadline, Detective Riley will get a proper ending as Scott is back on the set, filming a few episodes to wrap the character’s arc before Dale is introduced. The exact timing of the transition is unclear.

Law & Order is known for its revolving cast, with changes between seasons an annual occurrence. Scott’s Det Riley was most recently partnered with Junior Detective Theo Walker (David Ajala) this past season. His previous partner, Junior Detective Jalen Shaw, was played by Mehcad Brooks, who left last summer. Scott, in turn, replaced Jeffrey Donovan.

In addition to Ajala, Dale is joining returning Law & Order cast members Tony Goldwyn, Hugh Dancy, Maura Tierney and Odelya Halevi. Season 26 premieres Oct. 8 at 10 PM, behind the season opener of Law & Order: SVU.

It came down to the wire this year, with Law & Order scoring an 11th-hour renewal in May.

In TV, Dale has had major roles on Fox’s 24, HBO’s The Pacific, Starz’s Hightown, Peacock’s Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy and Paramount+s 1923. He is also in the Jessica Chastain thriller series ‘The Savant,’ whose release has been put on hold by Apple TV, reported Variety.

Dale’s film credits include The Departed, The Grey, Iron Man 3, 13 Hours and World War Z. He recently signed on for psychological thriller The Guide and will next be seen in Jeremy Saulnier’s A24 fugitive thriller October after starring in the director’s 2018 film Hold the Dark. Dale is repped by CAA, MJ Management and Michael Auerbach. (ANI)

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