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Home > Hollywood > Minutes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 screened at Comic Con

Minutes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 screened at Comic Con

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/drums-dance-and-devotion-cm-vijays-jana-nayagan-releases-set-celebrations-across-theatres-in-south-india20260723234429"> <p class="title">Drums, Dance and Devotion: CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' releases, sets celebrations across theatres in South India</p> <a>

Drums, Dance and Devotion: CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' releases, sets celebrations across theatres in South India

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 00:02:18 IST

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Minutes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 screened at Comic Con

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): The makers screened the first few minutes of Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, reported Deadline.

Adapting Rick Riordan’s third book, “The Titan’s Curse,” the third season will follow Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) and their fellow campers at Camp Half-Blood to save Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) and goddess of the hunt Artemis (Dafne Keen) from the Titan Atlas (Holt McCallany).

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According to the outlet, the season opens with Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart) battling a monster in a parking garage. Percy joins her to help defeat the monster, though Thalia is visibly annoyed and says she doesn’t need his help. Once the demigods win the battle, Annabeth appears and admits she asked Percy to come as the two of them need Thalia’s help to rescue two demigods and take them to Camp Half-Blood. The tension between Thalia and Percy carries over from the ending of Season 2, with Percy openly admitting he doesn’t want the daughter of Zeus to join them. Before a decision is made, Thalia is seen driving away.

Also returning for the third season are Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Daniel Diemer as Tyson and Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue. New characters will also be introduced to the Greek mythology universe, including Levi Chrisopulos as Nico di Angelo, Olive Abercrombie as Bianca di Angelo, Saara Chaudry as Zoë Nightshade, Hubert Smielecki as Apollo, Kate McKinnon as Aphrodite and Ming-Na Wen as Hera, reported Deadline.

During the panel, Scobell admitted he believed Season 3 was the most book-accurate adaptation they’ve done thus far.

Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” adapted Riordan’s second book in his fantasy series, “The Sea of Monsters.” After Season 1 finished in early 2024, fans are in for a double dose of “Percy” this year after Season 2 wrapped up this past January. The sophomore season ended with the return of Zeus’ daughter Thalia Grace, who will play a big part in Season 3.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is based on Riordan’s bestselling book series. Riordan created the TV series with Jonathan E Steinberg, who serves as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Craig Silverstein and Dan Shotz Riordan and his wife Rebecca Riordan; the Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg; Bert Salke; James Bobin; Jim Rowe; Albert Kim; Jason Ensler; and Sarah Watson also executive produce, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 12:02 AM IST
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Minutes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 screened at Comic Con

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Minutes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 screened at Comic Con
Minutes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 screened at Comic Con
Minutes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 screened at Comic Con
Minutes of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 screened at Comic Con

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