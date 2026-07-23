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Home > Hollywood > Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' to conclude with season 5

Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' to conclude with season 5

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/johnny-depp-plays-ebenezer-scrooge-in-new-horror-fantasy-film20260723231201"> <p class="title">Johnny Depp plays Ebenezer Scrooge in new horror-fantasy film</p> <a>

Johnny Depp plays Ebenezer Scrooge in new horror-fantasy film

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 23:28:12 IST

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Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' to conclude with season 5

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon-led ‘The Morning Show’ is coming to an end with the fifth season.

Apple on Thursday announced that the already renewed fifth season will be the last for the hit Emmy-winning series when it returns in 2027, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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The media drama, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, was renewed in September 2025, just hours before its fourth season premiered.

The season five release date will be announced at a later date.

About the show, Aniston said, “From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for The Morning Show, and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor,” says Aniston. “It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We’ve become such a family and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve.”

Witherspoon added, “The past nine years producing and acting in The Morning Show have been the honor of a lifetime. This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure.”

The Morning Show was among the flagship original titles that launched Apple TV’s streaming service in 2019. Since its debut, the series produced by Media Res, Echo Films and Hello Sunshine has racked up four Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award among critical acclaim. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 11:28 PM IST
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Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' to conclude with season 5

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Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' to conclude with season 5
Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' to conclude with season 5
Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' to conclude with season 5
Jennifer Aniston's 'The Morning Show' to conclude with season 5

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