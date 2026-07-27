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Home > Hollywood > Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out

Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/m-sasikumars-vadhandhi-season-2-sets-august-premiere-date-details-inside20260727220226"> <p class="title">M Sasikumar's 'Vadhandhi Season 2' sets August premiere date, details inside</p> <a>

M Sasikumar's 'Vadhandhi Season 2' sets August premiere date, details inside

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 22:40:15 IST

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Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out

Washington DC [US], July 27 (ANI): Actor, writer, director and producer Thabo Rametsi has been unveiled in his role as activist and music legend Hugh Masekela in Bill Condon’s ‘The Road Home’ as the filming continues in South Africa.

The makers released the first look of the actor in the film, showing Rametsi as Masekela, who lived in exile in the UK and the U.S. for 30 years after fleeing his native South Africa in the wake of the 1960 Sharpeville Massacre, playing his trumpet, reported Deadline.

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A first-look image was released by the film’s backers and producers Canal+, Studiocanal and Flora Film as well as South African co-producer Blue Ice.

While sharing the post, the makers wrote, “Thabo Rametsi is Hugh Masekela. Bill Condon’s THE ROAD HOME is now in production. When you tell the story of Giants you must shout it from the highest mountain. These are our giants and this film is the highest mountain we could find. We hope our humble tribute honours them accordingly.” Thabo Rametsi.

“THE ROAD HOME also stars Academy Award nominee @cynthiaerivo as Miriam ‘Mama Africa’ Makeba, Academy Award nominee Guy Pearce as Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, and @johnnyflynnmusic as Paul Simon,” added the makers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DbSztJqjbLa/

The film follows Masekela as he finds himself at a crossroads when the Anti-Apartheid Movement, led by anti-apartheid advocate and mentor Archbishop Trevor Huddleston, launches a boycott against his friend Paul Simon over his township music-inspired album Graceland, accusing Simon of violating the United Nations’ Cultural Boycott, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, Masekela, who saw music as a powerful weapon in the anti-apartheid struggle, would split with Huddleston to join forces with fellow exile and lifelong collaborator, powerhouse vocalist Miriam ‘Mama Africa’ Makeba to create the Graceland band, a super group designed to bring South Africa’s voice to the world.

As previously announced, Rametsi is joined in the cast by Guy Pearce as Huddleston; Johnny Flynn as Simon and Cynthia Erivo as Makeba.

Condon directs from an original script written by Michael Bronner, from a story by Bronner and Zakes Mda.

The Canal+ and Studiocanal-backed feature is produced by Academy Award-nominated producer Laura Bickford, Bronner, Greg Yolen, and Anant Singh, in association with Blue Ice’s producers Tebogo Maila and Adam Friedlander and with executive producers Fiona Druckenmiller and Rametsi. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 10:40 PM IST
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Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out

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Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out

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Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out
Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out
Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out
Actor Thabo Rametsi's first look from Bill Condon's 'The Road Home' out

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