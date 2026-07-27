"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > "It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/i-have-not-stopped-living-and-i-have-not-stopped-working-carly-simon-reveals-parkinsons-disease-diagnosis20260727190004"> <p class="title">"I have not stopped living and I have not stopped working: Carly Simon reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis</p> <a>

"I have not stopped living and I have not stopped working: Carly Simon reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Written By:
Last updated: July 27, 2026 19:41:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson brought back memories of the iconic Twilight love triangle while promoting his latest film ‘The Odyssey’, joking that playing a character “everyone is not rooting for” reminded him of Taylor Lautner’s Jacob Black, according to People.

Speaking to MTV U.K. at the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Pattinson was asked how it felt to portray a character that audiences are unlikely to support.

You Might Be Interested In

“It’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight”, Pattinson quipped, drawing laughter as he referenced the long-running “Team Edward vs. Team Jacob” debate that defined the blockbuster vampire franchise.

Pattinson famously played vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series opposite Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan, whose romance with Edward was complicated by her close bond with werewolf Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner. The love triangle sparked a global pop culture phenomenon, with fans passionately choosing between Team Edward and Team Jacob, according to People.

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, the franchise consisted of five films released between 2008 and 2012 and catapulted Pattinson, Stewart and Lautner to international stardom.

Drawing parallels between Twilight and his new film, Pattinson explained that his character, Antinous, is one of the suitors competing for Queen Penelope’s affection while her husband, Odysseus, struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

“What The Odyssey is about, Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys, and I’m just trying to like help her make a decision. … It’s like, it’s fine. He’s dead, get over it,” Pattinson joked.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and also features Zendaya, John Leguizamo, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron in key roles, according to People.

Pattinson has previously spoken about his fondness for playing morally complex or unlikeable characters. In an earlier interview with People, the actor said he enjoys surprising audiences by embracing darker roles.

“I do. I like lowering people’s expectations,” Pattinson said. “That’s always my favourite, that’s always my place to be. Undersell and overdeliver, that’s my motto,” according to People.

‘The Odyssey’ is currently playing in theatres, while the Twilight films continue to be available on streaming platforms. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 7:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jacob-blackrobert pattinsontaylor-lautnerTeam EdwardTeam Jacobthe odysseyTwilight

RELATED News

Eva Mendes celebrates Ryan Gosling's 'Ghost Rider' casting with heartfelt tribute to their love story

Kim Kardashian remembers her grandmother on her 92nd birthday

Universal reacts to 'The Odyssey' leaks on social media

Series 'Yaga' teaser out, Hudson Williams to star in lead role

Tom Holland admits promoting some of his movies were hard because "they were sh**"

LATEST NEWS

Government engagement with AI creates more uncertainty for investors, Bridgewater CIOs warn

AI spending boosts US core capital goods orders, shipments in June

Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

Update or add to today's Daybook

Sarajevo Film Festival to honour Mexican actor Diego Luna, Iran's filmmaker Farhadi

Tesla wins bid to revive UK lawsuit for 5G patents licence

Goldman Sachs Alternatives buys control of Italian medtech firm Numantec

"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

Medikabazaar Delivers Strong Q1 Performance with 57% Growth

Li claims first world title with blistering highline speed record

"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'
"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'
"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'
"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

QUICK LINKS