"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight": Robert Pattinson revives Team Edward vs Team Jacob debate while promoting 'The Odyssey'

London [UK], July 27 (ANI): Actor Robert Pattinson brought back memories of the iconic Twilight love triangle while promoting his latest film ‘The Odyssey’, joking that playing a character “everyone is not rooting for” reminded him of Taylor Lautner’s Jacob Black, according to People.

Speaking to MTV U.K. at the London premiere of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Pattinson was asked how it felt to portray a character that audiences are unlikely to support.

“It’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight”, Pattinson quipped, drawing laughter as he referenced the long-running “Team Edward vs. Team Jacob” debate that defined the blockbuster vampire franchise.

Pattinson famously played vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight film series opposite Kristen Stewart’s Bella Swan, whose romance with Edward was complicated by her close bond with werewolf Jacob Black, played by Taylor Lautner. The love triangle sparked a global pop culture phenomenon, with fans passionately choosing between Team Edward and Team Jacob, according to People.

Based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, the franchise consisted of five films released between 2008 and 2012 and catapulted Pattinson, Stewart and Lautner to international stardom.

Drawing parallels between Twilight and his new film, Pattinson explained that his character, Antinous, is one of the suitors competing for Queen Penelope’s affection while her husband, Odysseus, struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

“What The Odyssey is about, Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys, and I’m just trying to like help her make a decision. … It’s like, it’s fine. He’s dead, get over it,” Pattinson joked.

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer’s ancient Greek epic poem. The film stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope and also features Zendaya, John Leguizamo, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron in key roles, according to People.

Pattinson has previously spoken about his fondness for playing morally complex or unlikeable characters. In an earlier interview with People, the actor said he enjoys surprising audiences by embracing darker roles.

“I do. I like lowering people’s expectations,” Pattinson said. “That’s always my favourite, that’s always my place to be. Undersell and overdeliver, that’s my motto,” according to People.

‘The Odyssey’ is currently playing in theatres, while the Twilight films continue to be available on streaming platforms. (ANI)

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