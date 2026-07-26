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Home > Hollywood > Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16

Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/john-cena-leads-globe-trotting-mission-in-first-trailer-for-matchbox-the-movie-makers-set-october-9-premiere20260726154931"> <p class="title">John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere</p> <a>

John Cena leads globe-trotting mission in first trailer for 'Matchbox the Movie', makers set October 9 premiere

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 15:59:11 IST

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Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16

Los Angeles [US], July 26 (ANI): Hollywood actor Amanda Seyfried is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Finn, who died at the age of 16, according to E! News.

The Housemaid star announced the news in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, sharing a selfie with Finn alongside the caption, “This one’s forever and ever.”

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Seyfried also posted several photographs celebrating memories with her longtime companion, including beach walks, playful moments and cuddles. In one Instagram Stories post, she wrote, “I’m gonna keep ’em comin’,” as she continued sharing pictures of Finn.

Several celebrities offered their condolences in the comments. Actor Olivia Munn wrote, “Fly high, sweet pup,” alongside red heart emojis, while The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan commented, “Big hug hug. They’re forever family.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried💛 (@mingey)

Seyfried adopted Finn while filming the HBO series Big Love, a decision she has previously said changed her life, according to E! News.

“As soon as he was mine, like 24 hours after I got him, I realized something about me needed him. He completely changed my life and helped me find my solitude and my independence,” she told People in 2019.

Earlier this year, Seyfried celebrated Finn’s 16th birthday with a touching Instagram post.

“My sweet boy has stuck with me for the sweetest 16 years and counting,” she wrote. “Finn’s brought all the love, warmth and total presence a girl could only dream of…”

The actor has often credited Finn with helping her navigate the pressures of Hollywood.

“I don’t know what my twenties would’ve looked like without Finn. I really don’t know. I don’t know how I would’ve navigated Hollywood. I mean, I stayed out of a lot of trouble, I think, because I had that guy to come home to,” Seyfried told People in 2024.

Seyfried shares two children, daughter Nina and son Thomas, with her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, according to E! News.(ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 3:59 PM IST
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Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16

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Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16

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Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16
Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16
Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16
Amanda Seyfried mourns death of beloved dog Finn at 16

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