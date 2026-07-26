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Home > Hollywood > Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/rick-moranis-gets-standing-ovation-at-comic-con-opens-up-about-spaceballs-sequel-return20260726114505"> <p class="title">Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return</p> <a>

Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 12:28:13 IST

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Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

San Diego [US], July 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds made a surprise appearance in full ‘Deadpool’ costume during Marvel Studios’ Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, delighting fans gathered for updates on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming films, according to People.

Reynolds took the stage during Marvel’s presentation for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is set to feature X-Men characters in the MCU for the first time. He was joined by cast members including Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd.

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Although Marvel has not confirmed Reynolds’ involvement in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, the actor jokingly asked his fellow cast members whether filming was about to begin.

Downey Jr. replied, “It’s in the can, bro.”

“Look around you,” Downey added, gesturing to the packed Hall H audience. “Did you bump your head?,” according to People.

Playing along, Reynolds responded, “I see. So there’s no additional photography, no overages, maybe last-minute additions…?”

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

Reynolds last portrayed Wade Wilson in 2024’s ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, which grossed more than USD 1.3 billion worldwide, according to People.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the future of the popular antihero. Earlier this year, Reynolds revealed during Today’s Sunday Sitdown Live that he had begun drafting the next Deadpool project.

More recently, at Fanatics Fest NYC, the actor hinted that another ‘Deadpool’ film is in development.

“There’s a few really deep cuts that are missing from the movies, I think there’s a few deep cuts missing from some of the comics,” Reynolds said.

He added, “There’s certainly some stuff that I love that Fabian [Nicieza] wrote that is incredible. Gerry Duggan is a friend and an incredible comic book writer. There’s stuff coming, there eventually will be another Deadpool film.”

While Reynolds has previously indicated he is not rushing into a conventional ‘Deadpool 4’, he has repeatedly suggested that he is developing a different kind of Marvel project featuring Wade Wilson alongside characters from the X-Men universe, according to People.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is scheduled to release in theatres on December 18. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 12:28 PM IST
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Tags: avengers doomsdayDeadpooldeadpool-wolverinehall-hhollywood-starMarvel Cinematic UniverseMarvel Studiosmcu-filmspaul-ruddrobert downey jrRyan Reynoldssan-diego-comic-con

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Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con
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Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con
Ryan Reynolds surprises fans with Deadpool appearance at San Diego Comic-Con

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