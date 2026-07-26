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Home > Hollywood > Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return

Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/prime-video-unveils-first-trailer-for-mike-flanagans-carrie-sets-october-7-premiere20260726101600"> <p class="title">Prime Video unveils first trailer for Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie', sets October 7 premiere</p> <a>

Prime Video unveils first trailer for Mike Flanagan's 'Carrie', sets October 7 premiere

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 11:46:12 IST

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Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return

San Diego [US], July 26 (ANI): Veteran actor Rick Moranis received a standing ovation during a rare appearance at San Diego Comic-Con as he promoted ‘Spaceballs: The New One’, marking his return to live-action films after nearly three decades, according to People.

Moranis, 73, took the stage at Hall H on Friday wearing the oversized black helmet of his iconic character Dark Helmet, joining co-stars Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, Lewis Pullman and Daphne Zuniga, along with director Josh Greenbaum and screenwriters Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. The panel was moderated by filmmaker Kevin Smith.

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The upcoming film marks Moranis’ first live-action movie since ‘Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves!’ (1997). The actor stepped away from acting after the death of his wife, costume designer Ann Belsky, from breast cancer in 1991 to raise their two children. Over the years, he continued to lend his voice to several animated projects but largely stayed away from on-screen roles.

Speaking during the panel, Moranis joked about what convinced him to return.

“The truth is that I had to say yes to this thing. It was the only way I could get Josh Gad to stop texting me,” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

The actor then revealed that discussions about a sequel had been ongoing for decades.

“Actually, I started talking to Mel about the sequel in 1989. We kept talking about it. I really wasn’t retired; I was just negotiating,” Moranis quipped, according to People.

Explaining why he ultimately agreed to return, he added, “But no, this came along right at the right time, and I started talking to these folks and hearing who was going to be in it. I spoke to Josh Greenbaum and I heard that Bill Pullman was coming back and that Lewis was going to be in it too, and it just felt like this is it. It’s time and, yes. I said yes, and it is the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Josh Gad also revealed that the sequel had its origins in conversations with Moranis about reviving the *Honey, I Shrunk the Kids* franchise before the idea evolved into a new ‘Spaceballs’ film.

Amazon MGM Studios announced in 2025 that Moranis would reprise his role as the Darth Vader-inspired Dark Helmet in the sequel to Mel Brooks’ 1987 sci-fi parody ‘Spaceballs’. Bill Pullman will also return as Lone Starr, alongside his son Lewis Pullman, according to People.

‘Spaceballs: The New One’ is scheduled to release in theatres on April 23, 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 11:46 AM IST
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Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return
Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return
Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return
Rick Moranis gets standing ovation at Comic-Con, opens up about 'Spaceballs' sequel return

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