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Home > Hollywood > Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski call it quits after nine years of marriage

Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski call it quits after nine years of marriage

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/amanda-seyfried-thomas-sadoski-part-ways16020260916122707"> <p class="title">Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski part ways </p> <a>

Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski part ways 

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Last updated: September 16, 2026 15:07:11 IST

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Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski call it quits after nine years of marriage

Los Angeles [US], September 16 (ANI): Hollywood couple Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski have called it quits, ending nine years of marriage. 

According to a People report, the actors confirmed their split in a joint statement, saying that they have been separated “for a while” and that the decision has ultimately been the right one for their family. 

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“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit. We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD,” the former couple said in their statement, as quoted by People. 

Seyfried and Sadoski first met in 2015 while working together in the off-Broadway play ‘The Way We Get By’. 

They reunited later that year on the set of ‘The Last Word’, in which they played love interests. By the following spring, their on-screen connection turned out real, with People confirming that they were dating in March 2016. 

They were engaged later that year and quietly eloped in March 2017. 

“We eloped. We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing. It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other,” Sadoski said at the time.

Days after the wedding, Seyfried and Sadoski welcomed their first child, daughter Nina and son Thomas Jr in September 2020. 

Over the years, they had largely kept their family life private, settling into a quieter lifestyle in upstate New York. Seyfried would often offer glimpses of their life together, including their family routine, their animals and their shared work supporting children affected by conflict. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 16, 2026 3:07 PM IST
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Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski call it quits after nine years of marriage

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Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski call it quits after nine years of marriage
Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski call it quits after nine years of marriage
Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski call it quits after nine years of marriage
Amanda Seyfried, Thomas Sadoski call it quits after nine years of marriage

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