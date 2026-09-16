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Home > Hollywood > "Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’

"Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ganesha-chaturthi-2026-shilpa-shetty-bids-adieu-to-bappa-with-family-dances-to-dhol-beats20260915235022"> <p class="title">Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to Bappa with family, dances to dhol beats </p> <a>

Ganesha Chaturthi 2026: Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to Bappa with family, dances to dhol beats

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Last updated: September 16, 2026 00:41:11 IST

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"Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’

Toronto [Canada] September 16 (ANI): Actress Courteney Cox has expressed her desire to direct the upcoming eighth instalment of the ‘Scream’ franchise, saying that her long association with the series gives her a unique understanding of the movie, according to People.

“I think I should, honestly,” Cox, 62, told Deadline at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Saturday, September 12. “Nobody knows more about that movie than I do.”

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Cox, who is the only actor to appear on-screen in all seven films in the ‘Scream’ franchise, was asked whether she would consider taking over as director for a future sequel while attending the TIFF premiere of her second directorial effort, ‘Evil Genius’.

The ‘Friends’ alum acknowledged that she is not the only person with extensive knowledge of the franchise, pointing to its creator, writers, late director Wes Craven and others associated with the series.

“But I think it’d be great and fun, and it’d be a good publicity thing,” she added of potentially directing the next film. “Get on it!”

Deadline reported in March that sisters Lilla and Nora Zuckerman, known for their work on series including ‘Poker Face’, ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ and ‘Suits’, had signed on to write the eighth ‘Scream’ movie. However, a director and casting details have not yet been announced, as per the outlet.

The development came one month after ‘Scream 7’ premiered in theatres.

Cox also made a rare red carpet appearance at TIFF for the premiere of ‘Evil Genius’, which marks her second directorial effort following 2014’s ‘Just Before I Go’.

Cox directed and co-produced the film, which is based on the 2003 “pizza bomber” case and stars Patricia Arquette and David Harbour, according to people.

Speaking with People at the Canadian film festival, Cox opened up about how her experience as an actor influences her approach to directing.

“I would say I think I know how to talk to you two,” she told Arquette and Harbour. “I understand actors. I feel like I know what I like to be directed, how I like to be [directed], when I want to get a note, what kind of note.”

“Sometimes you get really dumb notes and you’re like, ‘Oh my God.’ You want to go crazy,” she joked.

“So with these two incredible actors, I would let them do whatever they wanted to do. It was always the best choices. But then if you had things to add… There’s no point in trying just to be heard. You step in when you need to when you have such talents like these two,” as per the outlet.

In ‘Evil Genius’, Harbour plays Brian Wells, a real-life pizza deliveryman who died in 2003 during a robbery at a bank near Erie, Pennsylvania.

The film follows the infamous “pizza bomber” case, which involved an FBI investigation that uncovered a complex robbery and murder scheme. Before his death, Wells maintained his innocence and alleged that he had been forced to enter the bank and demand USD 250,000 in cash, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 16, 2026 12:41 AM IST
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Tags: Courteney Coxevil-geniusfilm industryhollywood newslilla-zuckermanred carpettoronto-international-film-festivalWes Craven

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"Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’

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"Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’

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"Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’
"Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’
"Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’
"Nobody knows more about that movie than I do": Courteney Cox says she should direct ‘Scream 8’

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