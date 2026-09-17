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Home > Hollywood > 'Animals' trailer: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington face a kidnapping crisis

'Animals' trailer: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington face a kidnapping crisis

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/gary-oldmans-emmy-winning-spy-thriller-slow-horses-renewed-for-season-820260916235611"> <p class="title">Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8</p> <a>

Gary Oldman's Emmy-winning spy thriller 'Slow Horses' renewed for Season 8

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Last updated: September 17, 2026 15:07:12 IST

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'Animals' trailer: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington face a kidnapping crisis

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): Ben Affleck’s upcoming political crime thriller ‘Animals’ has unveiled its official full-length trailer, putting a Los Angeles mayoral candidate and his wife at the centre of a desperate race against time after their young son is kidnapped.

Directed and co-written by Affleck, the Netflix film stars Affleck as Mark Kimball, a charismatic LA mayoral candidate, and Kerry Washington as his wife, Abigail. Their seemingly perfect family life collapses when their son Denny is abducted, and the kidnappers demand a massive ransom within hours.

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The trailer initially presents Mark as a polished political figure campaigning for office, surrounded by enthusiastic supporters and his campaign manager, played by Steven Yeun. It also shows his seemingly happy home life with Abigail and Denny.

“In a crisis, we discover who we are, and what’s important to us. I see now more than ever how true those words are,” Mark says in the trailer.

That picture-perfect facade is quickly shattered by Denny’s kidnapping. With the ransom deadline closing in, Mark and Abigail discover that they cannot simply access their wealth to pay the kidnappers because most of their funds have been committed to Mark’s mayoral campaign.

The couple is subsequently pushed towards increasingly desperate measures as they attempt to secure the money and bring their son home.

The trailer also introduces Dayle, played by Gillian Anderson, a mysterious and clinical fixer who appears to understand how power can be used to manipulate outcomes.

“Power creates leverage, which dictates outcomes,” Dayle tells the couple.

Her involvement forces Mark and Abigail to confront secrets they have kept buried. The trailer teases compromising information that could put Mark’s political career and the couple’s marriage at risk, while the pair attempts to navigate political adversaries and the increasingly dangerous circumstances surrounding their son’s disappearance.

The ensemble cast also includes Steven Yeun as Mark’s campaign manager, along with Adriana Paz, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Ray Fisher.

‘Animals’ is scheduled to premiere globally on Netflix and in select limited theatres on October 9, 2026. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 17, 2026 3:07 PM IST
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Tags: ben affleckkidnappinglos angelesmayoral-candidatenetflixpolitical thrillerTrailer

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'Animals' trailer: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington face a kidnapping crisis

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'Animals' trailer: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington face a kidnapping crisis
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'Animals' trailer: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington face a kidnapping crisis
'Animals' trailer: Ben Affleck, Kerry Washington face a kidnapping crisis

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