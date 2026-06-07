Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role

Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/morgan-wallen-addresses-nonsense-rumours-after-cancelling-pittsburgh-concert-amid-weather-concerns20260607200825"> <p class="title">Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns</p> <a>

Morgan Wallen addresses "nonsense" rumours after cancelling Pittsburgh concert amid weather concerns

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 21:00:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role

Washington DC [US], June 7 (ANI): Actor Anna Faris was left surprised after learning that fellow ’90s star Melissa Joan Hart had been considered for the role of Cindy Campbell in the original ‘Scary Movie’, according to People.

During an interview, Faris asked franchise creators Marlon and Shawn Wayans if there was “ever a celebrity that desperately wanted to be in a ‘Scary Movie,’ but you had to hit them with a hard no?”

You Might Be Interested In

Responding to the question, Marlon Wayans revealed, “Melissa Joan Hart. She was supposed to play Anna’s part.”

A visibly shocked Faris replied, “She’s good!” while admitting that she had no idea Hart had been in contention for the role.

Marlon further shared that it was filmmaker Keenen Ivory Wayans, co-creator of the first ‘Scary Movie’, who strongly supported Faris after seeing her audition, according to People.

“Keenan was like, ‘I saw this young lady Anna Faris, and it really feels like that’s our Cindy,'” Marlon recalled.

Joking about the casting decision, he told Faris, “So, you took Melissa Joan Hart’s job! Good job, Anna. Way to go. Taking food out of another white lady’s mouth.”

Shawn Wayans joined in the banter, saying with a laugh, “We see the way you do it.”

Faris went on to become one of the franchise’s defining stars, appearing in five of the six ‘Scary Movie’ films alongside Regina Hall, who portrayed the fan-favourite character Brenda Meeks.

The latest instalment, ‘Scary Movie 6’, marks the return of Faris and Hall to their iconic roles. Marlon and Shawn Wayans also reprise their characters, Shorty and Ray, according to People.

Described as a reboot of the long-running parody franchise, ‘Scary Movie 6’ takes aim at modern horror hits. Marlon previously hinted that films such as ‘Longlegs’, ‘Get Out’, ‘Nope’ and ‘Sinners’ could be referenced in the new movie.

“We got the gloves off. We’re going R. We’re going to have the same fun and the same kind of tone and Wayans flavor that we gave on the first one,” Marlon told People in March 2025.

‘Scary Movie 6’, which also features Cheri Oteri, Chris Elliott, Olivia Rose Keegan, Dave Sheridan, Lochlyn Munro, Jon Abrahams and Anthony Anderson, was released on June 5. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 9:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Anna Farisauditioncasting-decisioncindy-campbellhollywoodkeenen-ivory-wayansmarlon-wayansmelissa-joan-hartscary-movieshawn-wayans

RELATED News

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival

Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

Aubrey Plaza debuts baby bump with partner Christopher Abbott at 2026 Tony Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jesse Eisenberg to be honoured at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Matt Damon opens up about parenting sacrifices amid Hollywood's 'ruthless' nature

LATEST NEWS

Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

'It's a big distraction': Knicks fans lament road closures, Trump's attendance at MSG

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Cranberries and Digestive Health: Supporting the Stomach and Gut from Within

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role
Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role
Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role
Anna Faris shocked to learn Melissa Joan Hart was considered for her iconic 'Scary Movie' role

QUICK LINKS