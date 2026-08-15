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Home > Hollywood > Austria picks 'Rose' as Best International Feature Entry for Oscars

Austria picks 'Rose' as Best International Feature Entry for Oscars

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/oscar-nominated-on-golden-pond-director-mark-rydell-passes-away-at-9720260814235059"> <p class="title">Oscar nominated 'On Golden Pond' director Mark Rydell passes away at 97</p> <a>

Oscar nominated 'On Golden Pond' director Mark Rydell passes away at 97

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Last updated: August 15, 2026 00:05:17 IST

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Austria picks 'Rose' as Best International Feature Entry for Oscars

Vienna [Austria], August 14 (ANI): Austria has selected Sandra Huller-starrer ‘Rose’ as its official submission for the Best International Feature category at the 99th Academy Awards, entering Markus Schleinzer’s period drama into the 2027 Oscar race, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The black-and-white film, directed by Schleinzer, stars Huller as Rose, a woman living in rural Germany in the 17th century who disguises herself as a male farmer to pursue a life that would otherwise have been prohibited for women at the time.

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The fictionalised composite character of Rose was based on hundreds of comparable cases from the period.

‘Rose’ premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, where Huller won the Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance for her role in the film.

Mubi is releasing the film in North America and several international territories, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia and Latin America. The Match Factory is handling worldwide sales, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Huller has previously earned significant recognition at the Academy Awards. She received a Best Actress nomination for Anatomy of a Fall in 2024. In the same year, she starred in Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, which won the Oscar for Best International Feature.

Her international breakthrough came with Maren Ade’s Toni Erdmann in 2016, which received an Oscar nomination in the Best International Feature category, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Huller has also starred alongside Ryan Gosling in Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s ‘Project Hail Mary’ and headlines Pawel Pawlikowski’s ‘Fatherland’, which premiered at Cannes and is considered a strong awards-season contender.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will announce the 15 films shortlisted for Best International Feature Film on December 15. The five nominees will be announced on January 21, 2027.

The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 14, 2027. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 15, 2026 12:05 AM IST
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Tags: 2027-oscars99th-academy-awardsaustriabest-international-featuremarkus-schleinzerrose-moviesandra-huller

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Austria picks 'Rose' as Best International Feature Entry for Oscars

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Austria picks 'Rose' as Best International Feature Entry for Oscars
Austria picks 'Rose' as Best International Feature Entry for Oscars
Austria picks 'Rose' as Best International Feature Entry for Oscars
Austria picks 'Rose' as Best International Feature Entry for Oscars

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