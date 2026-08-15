'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' trailer leak: Film co-writer calls out leaking "unfinished footage"

Los Angeles [US], August 14 (ANI): The much-awaited instalment from the world of ‘Spider-Verse’ – ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ has been hit by an unexpected online leak.

According to a Variety report, the trailer for the third ‘Spider-Verse’ film has leaked on the internet across the microblogging platform X. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on June 18, 2027.

Reacting to the same, the film’s co-writer and producer Chris Miller expressed his discontent with the leak on Friday, writing, “Not a fan of unfinished, not fully rendered footage.”

Not a fan of leaks of unfinished, not fully rendered footage — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 14, 2026

With this, ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’ is the latest to have been hit by a leak. Earlier, Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ and Marvel film ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ were also leaked on X after their theatrical releases.

Earlier this year, the full version of ‘Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender’ also leaked online before its Paramount+ streaming release. A 26-year-old man was later arrested in Singapore for illegally accessing a media server and leaking the film, as per Variety.

“There’s something about respecting the intentions of the creators and many artists who poured years of their lives into this. To go about it the proper way is a very respectful way of showing appreciation to the art form and to the many, many, countless hours put into this,” said actor Eric Nam at Comic-Con, as quoted by Variety.

Coming back to ‘Beyond the Spider-Verse’, the film will wrap up the story of Miles Morales as Spider-Man. The first footage was exclusively shown at CinemaCon earlier this year.

Following Morales’ big-screen debut in ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’, the character appeared in 2023’s ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’. Shameik Moore reprises his voice role as the Marvel web-slinger in the upcoming film.

It will show Miles trapped in an alternate universe and on the run while trying to save his family. (ANI)

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