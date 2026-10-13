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Home > Hollywood > Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’

Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/randeep-hooda-shares-picture-with-john-cena-from-sets-of-matchbox-movie16020261013141821"> <p class="title">Randeep Hooda shares picture with John Cena from sets of 'Matchbox' movie</p> <a>

Randeep Hooda shares picture with John Cena from sets of 'Matchbox' movie

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Last updated: October 13, 2026 15:40:12 IST

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Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’

Los Angeles [US], October 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has opened up about the “low point” of his career, reflecting on the time when he was shooting ‘Justice League’. 

In a recent interview, Affleck spoke about the reshoots, further on how Warner Bros handled the entire situation. 

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“The truth is, the experience of Justice League was so, so negative for lots of different reasons. Some of which having to do with where I was personally, some of which having to do with the tragedy that happened during the time, and also the fact that I really saw how not to make a movie like that when the studio is at odds with the filmmaker. You’re really making a mistake. That was what really doomed that,” the actor said, as quoted by Deadline. 

After ‘Batman v Superman’ underperformed at the box office, Warner Bros felt the need to make Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ lighter and more appealing to audiences. 

It was during the post-production phase that Snyder experienced a family tragedy, leaving Warner Bros to hire Joss Whedon to oversee reshoots, which drastically shifted the film’s storyline and tone. 

“Boy, that was shitty. Him being taken off that movie, and the reshoots that we did–if you want the low point of my career, it was that. Somebody’s death by suicide, that eclipses everything. And the way that was, I thought, frankly, used as an excuse… I just thought that was one of the shittiest things I’ve ever seen. It was so gross. And then the whole environment and vibe, much of which I wasn’t privy to, but that I sort of heard about secondhand in terms of Ray [Fisher] and Gal [Gadot] and other people’s experiences. It was just like ‘Wow, this is about as gross as it gets,” Affleck added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 13, 2026 3:40 PM IST
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Tags: ben affleckcareer-lowhollywoodjoss-whedonjustice-leagueWarner BrosZack Snyder

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Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’

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Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’

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Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’
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Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’
Ben Affleck recalls “low point of career” while shooting ‘Justice League’

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