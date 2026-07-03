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Home > Hollywood > Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz
Pakistan: Delayed salaries, pensions leave Hyderabad water workers in financial crisis

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 12:17:09 IST

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Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz

New York [US], July 3 (ANI): Actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly spent Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding weekend away from the festivities, amid ongoing speculation about a strain in their once-close friendship, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Blake and Ryan were seen cheering on their daughter, Betty, as she competed in a horse show at a local farm in Lake Placid, New York. The report added that Betty delivered a strong performance, finishing second in her event.

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The family outing comes as Taylor and Travis are surrounded by close family and their current close friends, roughly four and a half hours away in New York City, as per the outlet.

The development has further fuelled speculation over a reported rift between Swift and Lively. As per TMZ, sources with direct knowledge claimed Swift was “frustrated after being pulled into Blake’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni,” and felt she had been unnecessarily drawn into the dispute. Swift had also been subpoenaed in the case before it was later withdrawn.

The report also referenced Blake Lively’s earlier “dragon” comment about Swift, which had previously drawn public attention.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggested that Lively was not invited to Swift and Kelce’s wedding celebrations, further intensifying speculation that the friendship has not fully recovered, TMZ reported.

The report added that Swift has recently rekindled her friendship with other personalities, including Karlie Kloss, TMZ reported.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Madison Square Garden, which is being transformed for the events, reportedly featuring performances by Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney. Ed Sheeran is also rumoured to perform, while Paul McCartney is expected to attend, according to Page Six.

The venue is said to have been decked out with a garden theme, with catering reportedly arranged from Swift’s favourite New York restaurants, including Sartiano’s. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 12:17 PM IST
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Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz

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Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds skip Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding celebrations amid friendship rift buzz

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