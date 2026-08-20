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Home > Hollywood > Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer

Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer

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Last updated: August 20, 2026 16:26:13 IST

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Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer

Washington [US], August 20 (ANI): Brad Pitt has joined filmmaker Wim Wenders’ upcoming documentary From Inside Out: The Architecture of Peter Zumthor as an executive producer, with his support for the Swiss architect playing a key role in Zumthor’s successful bid to design the new Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Pitt is backing the documentary, which Wenders has filmed over the past 14 years.

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The film follows the work of Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor, moving from the first family homes he designed in the Alps to the new LACMA building, which he completed this year.

From Inside Out is set to premiere out of competition at the Venice Film Festival next month, while HanWay is handling world sales.

Pitt was a prominent advocate for Zumthor’s controversial LACMA design. His support included speaking at a decisive Los Angeles County hearing in 2019 and was considered key to helping the project move forward, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary opens with a “Brad Pitt presents” credit, reflecting Pitt’s “personal support for the project and his admiration for both Peter Zumthor and Wim Wenders,” the producers told The Hollywood Reporter.

Pitt has no financial interest in the film, and his Plan B production company was not involved in its production.

Produced by Wenders’ Road Movies and DCM, From Inside Out was shot in 3D, as was Wenders’ 2023 documentary Anselm, about German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer.

The format is intended to immerse viewers in the architectural spaces created by Zumthor.

The film explores several of Zumthor’s best-known projects, including the Therme Vals spa in Switzerland, the Kolumba Museum in Cologne and the Steilneset Memorial in Norway.

It also examines his unsuccessful attempt to design Berlin’s Topography of Terror museum, a project that was eventually abandoned after years of development because of cost overruns. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 4:26 PM IST
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Tags: brad pittlacmapeter-zumthorVenice Film Festivalwim-wenders

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Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer

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Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer
Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer
Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer
Brad Pitt joins Wim Wenders' Peter Zumthor documentary as executive producer

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