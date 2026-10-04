Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/gul-panag-renews-flying-licence-after-10-years-proudly-says-i8217m-allowing-myself-a-small-pat-on-the-back20261004224034"> <p class="title">Gul Panag renews flying licence after 10 years, proudly says "I’m allowing myself a small pat on the back"</p> <a>

Gul Panag renews flying licence after 10 years, proudly says "I’m allowing myself a small pat on the back"

Written By:
Last updated: October 4, 2026 22:58:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

Los Angeles [US], October 4 (ANI): French director Pierre Le Gall’s passionate love story ‘Flesh and Fuel’ has won the top prize – the Golden Eye at the 22nd Zurich Film Festival on Saturday, reported Variety. 

The film premiered at the Cannes Critics’ Week. 

You Might Be Interested In

‘Flesh and Fuel’, which is Le Gall’s feature debut, follows the story of French long-distance truck driver Etienne. When he meets Bartosz, a fun-loving Polish truck driver, Etienne’s lonely daily routine is turned upside down. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zurich Film Festival | ZFF (@zurichfilmfestival)

As the story progresses, what starts as a brief encounter blossoms into a romance that transcends national borders. 

The film features Alexis Manenti in the lead role, who earlier won a César for Most Promising Actor for ‘Les Misérables’. 

At Zurich, the jury stated, “At a time when isolation has become a means of protecting ourselves from the world and from one another, ‘Flesh and Fuel’ offers a compelling and deeply cinematic reflection on the fundamental human need for connection. With exquisite sensitivity, the film explores how the desire to love and be loved demands that we confront and ultimately break through the physical and emotional boundaries we construct around ourselves,” as quoted by Variety.

The narrative film jury consisted of filmmakers Cary Joji Fukunaga and Fernando Eimbcke, along with Ella Rumpf, producer Julie Billy and director, film editor, and screenwriter Walter Fasano.

On the other hand, the Golden Eye for Best Documentary went to Pete Muller’s ‘Bucks Harbor’, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in the Panorama section. At the time, it won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.

Special mentions went to Mads Mengel’s ‘The Guest’, Zou Jing’s ‘A Girl Unknown’, ‘One in a Million’ by Itab Azzam and Jack Macinnes, and ‘My Home of Wind and Sand’ by Patrick Wally.

The Audience Award went to Andrina Mračnikar’s ‘Mila/Marija’, and the Critics Jury Award went to Heinz Bütler’s ‘Ebjä! Adolf Wölfli’.

The Science Award was picked up by ‘We Are Stardust’ by Elisabeth Rasmussen.

During the Zurich Film Festival, honourary awards were presented to Julianne Moore, Tom Hiddleston, Naomi Watts, John Turturro and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 10:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cannes-critics-weekflesh-and-fuelfrench-cinemagolden-eye-awardpierre-le-gallzurich-film-festival

RELATED News

Animation series based on game 'RuneScape' in works

Taylor Swift gets playful with Dakota Johnson in surprise ‘SNL’ cameo, quips "You flop on my couch and overshare"

“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

“Hitched”: Emma Roberts shares first glimpse of July wedding with Cody

“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office

LATEST NEWS

France train ahead of Belgium clash in Nations League

Colorado State DC out after mid-game demotion

Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Britain's Green Party votes to class Zionism as a form of racism

Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Jonathan Taylor, Colts rush past injury-riddled Commanders

Musk says he will rename SpaceXAI to SpaceXSI

Dazzling Daryz thrills to win back-to-back Arc de Triomphes

WTA 1000, China Open Women's Singles Final Rounds and Seeds Progress

Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival
Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival
Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival
Pierre Le Gall's love story 'Flesh and Fuel' won Golden Eye at the Zurich Film Festival

QUICK LINKS