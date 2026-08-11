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Home > Hollywood > 'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film

'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/jacob-elordi-in-talks-to-star-opposite-scarlett-johansson-in-ari-asters-scapegoat20260811121133"> <p class="title">Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'</p> <a>

Jacob Elordi in talks to star opposite Scarlett Johansson in Ari Aster's 'Scapegoat'

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 15:15:13 IST

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'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): NEON has unveiled the first trailer for ‘Paper Tiger’, James Gray’s 1980s-set crime drama starring Adam Driver, Miles Teller and Scarlett Johansson, ahead of the film’s planned theatrical release during the heart of awards season.

Written and directed by Gray, ‘Paper Tiger’ is set in 1986 Queens, New York, and follows brothers Gary and Isaac, played by Driver and Teller respectively.

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Gary is a former police officer, while Isaac is an engineer. The brothers become caught up in a dangerous scheme initiated by Gary, eventually drawing them into the orbit of the Russian mafia.

The unfolding conspiracy threatens the brothers’ pursuit of the American Dream while putting strain on their relationship and placing their family in serious danger. Johansson plays Isaac’s wife, a character dealing with turmoil of her own as the situation escalates.

The newly released trailer presents a tense and atmospheric New York City, establishing the film’s gritty crime-thriller setting and the growing danger surrounding the brothers. The drama is set to receive a limited release in the United States on November 13.

 
 
 
 
 
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Before its theatrical rollout, ‘Paper Tiger’ will open the New York Film Festival at the end of September.

The film previously had its world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a 10-minute standing ovation following its screening, as per Deadline.

As per Deadline, Gray has said the story is loosely based on his own family’s encounter with the Russian mafia in 1980s New York City, giving the film a personal connection to the period and setting explored in the drama.

NEON acquired ‘Paper Tiger’ shortly before the Cannes Film Festival, where the film was added as a late entry to the 2026 Competition lineup. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 3:15 PM IST
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Tags: 1980s-crime-dramaadam-driverjames-graymiles-tellerneonpaper-tiger-trailerscarlett johansson

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'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film

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'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film

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'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film
'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film
'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film
'Paper Tiger' trailer out: Adam Driver, Miles Teller face Russian Mafia threat in James Gray film

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