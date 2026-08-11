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Home > Hollywood > Demi Lovato set for 'Camp Rock 3' cameo as Mitchie Torres

Demi Lovato set for 'Camp Rock 3' cameo as Mitchie Torres

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-offers-prayers-at-siddhivinayak-temple-in-mumbai20260810183739"> <p class="title">Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai</p> <a>

Priyanka Chopra offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

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Last updated: August 11, 2026 14:39:14 IST

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Demi Lovato set for 'Camp Rock 3' cameo as Mitchie Torres

Washington [US], August 11 (ANI): Demi Lovato is returning to ‘Camp Rock’ as Mitchie Torres, with Disney confirming that the singer and actor will make a surprise cameo in the upcoming third film, just days before its premiere.

As per Deadline, Lovato is also serving as an executive producer on ‘Camp Rock 3’, which continues the franchise nearly two decades after the original film debuted on Disney Channel in 2008. The sequel, ‘Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’, followed two years later.

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The third instalment already features several callbacks to the earlier films. The Jonas Brothers are returning as Shane, Nate and Jason Gray of Connect 3, while Maria Canals-Barrera reprises her role as Connie, Mitchie’s mother, who is now the camp director.

“Camp Rock just wouldn’t be the same without Mitchie Torres,” Disney said in announcing Lovato’s cameo.

‘Camp Rock 3’ follows Connect 3 after the band loses its opening act for a major reunion tour. In search of a replacement, the group returns to Camp Rock, where campers compete for the opportunity to open for the band. The competition brings tensions, tested friendships, unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.

The new cast includes Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, Sherry Cola as Lark, Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison.

Directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye, the film is produced by Disney Kids & Family, with choreography by Jamal Sims.

‘Camp Rock 3’ premieres on Disney Channel on August 13 and will be available to stream on Disney+ the following day. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 11, 2026 2:39 PM IST
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Tags: camp-rock-3connie-torresDemi Lovatodisney-channelJonas Brothersmaria-canals-barreramitchie-torres

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Demi Lovato set for 'Camp Rock 3' cameo as Mitchie Torres
Demi Lovato set for 'Camp Rock 3' cameo as Mitchie Torres
Demi Lovato set for 'Camp Rock 3' cameo as Mitchie Torres
Demi Lovato set for 'Camp Rock 3' cameo as Mitchie Torres

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