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Home > Hollywood > "I was hiding a newborn…": Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her Oscar win

"I was hiding a newborn…": Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her Oscar win

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/ar-rahman-shares-special-video-message-on-cyber-awareness-after-sukma-polices-request20260911093313"> <p class="title">AR Rahman shares special video message on cyber awareness after Sukma Police's request</p> <a>

AR Rahman shares special video message on cyber awareness after Sukma Police's request

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Last updated: September 11, 2026 17:25:12 IST

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"I was hiding a newborn…": Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her Oscar win

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): Sandra Bullock has revealed that she barely remembers winning her first Oscar in 2010 because she was secretly caring for her newborn son, Louis, at the time and was running on “maybe two hours of sleep.”

The actress, 62, recalled the night during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark on Thursday, September 10, as cited by People magazine.

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Bullock won the Academy Award for Best Actress for ‘The Blind Side’ at the 2010 ceremony, just weeks after secretly welcoming Louis through adoption.

Asked by Mark Consuelos what she remembered most about winning the Oscar, Bullock jokingly replied, “Nothing!”

Kelly Ripa responded, “Nobody does.”

“Well, I had maybe two hours of sleep?” Bullock explained, adding, “I was hiding a newborn. No one knew I had Lou, and he had acid reflux, so he slept only every two hours. So I don’t remember much of the night,” as quoted by People magazine.

Despite the significance of the ceremony, Bullock said her main priority was getting home to her son.

“But I do know that I wanted to get home because I wanted to do the feeding, because I knew who was there with him was probably struggling,” she said.

Bullock recalled returning home still wearing her Oscars gown. “I was there in the dress, and I couldn’t get out of the dress, so I just sat in the dress with Lou,” she said, adding, “The Oscar was on the floor, and Lou was on my lap.”

“It was the best way to have that night because it was so overwhelming in general,” Bullock continued, adding, “I think it would have been more overwhelming had I not been so tired. And I just wanted to go home.”

Bullock said she could not simply leave the ceremony early because she still had to attend the afterparty and wait for her Oscar to receive its engraved name.

“I couldn’t leave the Oscars early,” she said, adding, “We went to the afterparty, and then we had to wait to get the little name put on there. And I was like, ‘Can we just hurry up the name?’ And then we said ‘Hi,’ and then I took off.”

“And they all thought, ‘Oh, she’s tired. She’s tired.’ And I was tired!” Bullock said, adding, “But I just wanted to get home to a little person that no one knew about.”

At the time, Bullock had kept Louis’ arrival and adoption private. She announced his adoption in April 2010, the same month she announced her divorce from Jesse James.

‘The Blind Side’, in which Bullock played real-life football mother Leigh Anne Tuohy, was released in 2009 and also won Best Picture at the 2010 Academy Awards.

Bullock later expanded her family by adopting daughter Laila in 2015. She has continued to keep her children’s lives largely private while occasionally discussing motherhood and its influence on her career.

In a recent interview with Jennifer Aniston for Interview Magazine, as cited by People magazine, Bullock recalled an incident after her divorce when she realised paparazzi would be coming to her home.

She said she hid Louis, who was in a car carrier, inside a hockey bag and carried him to the car as if she were transporting luggage.

Bullock also spoke about how motherhood continues to influence her decisions about work, saying, “If the kids can’t be with me, I’m not going.”

“The older they get, the bigger their schedules. And their schedules are more important than me telling a story, period,” she added.

On Mother’s Day 2026, Bullock shared a rare throwback photo featuring herself with Louis and Laila on Instagram.

“To all the mamas, No matter how you came to be, Happy Mother’s Day,” she captioned the post, adding, “We are all bound by this honor of a lifetime.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 11, 2026 5:25 PM IST
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"I was hiding a newborn…": Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her Oscar win

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"I was hiding a newborn…": Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her Oscar win
"I was hiding a newborn…": Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her Oscar win
"I was hiding a newborn…": Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her Oscar win
"I was hiding a newborn…": Sandra Bullock reveals why she barely remembers her Oscar win

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