'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

Washington DC [US], September 11 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ cast have expanded with the addition of ‘Gen V’ star Asa Germann as the high-flying mutant Angel, reported Variety.

Asa Germann will join the cast, which consists of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Prof. X and Maya Boyd as Storm.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed the new ‘X-Men’ cast at last month’s D23 convention.

According to the outlet, Adam Driver will be playing the classic ‘X-Men’ comic-book villain Mr Sinister in the film, helmed by ‘Thunderbolts’ director Jake Schreier. The movie will be released on May 5, 2028.

As per the comics, Angel’s real name is Warren Worthington III, and he can fly with the help of his large, bird-like wings. He previously appeared in Fox’s ‘X-Men: The Last Stand,’ played as a kid in a flashback by Ben Foster and as an adult by Cayden Boyd. Ben Hardy starred as the character in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ as his evil alter-ego Archangel, who has metallic wings.

According to Variety, Germann first broke out in Amazon Prime Video’s superhero satire ‘Gen V,’ a spinoff of ‘The Boys.’ He played Sam Riordan, a schizophrenic hero who is near invulnerable and has massive strength. He attends classes at Godolkin University, a school for young supes, but becomes brainwashed and flips sides to fight against his former friends in Season 2 before they rescue him.

Germann also appeared in two episodes of ‘The Boys’ Season 4; ‘Gen V’ was cancelled earlier this year after two seasons. He also played Lucas Bowden in this year’s ‘Scream 7′ and appeared in an episode of Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’ (ANI)

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