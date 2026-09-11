'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > 'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/shweta-tripathi-selected-for-wif-india-x-gold-house-scholarship-at-tiff-202616020260910233754"> <p class="title">Shweta Tripathi selected for WIF India x Gold House scholarship at TIFF 2026 </p> <a>

Shweta Tripathi selected for WIF India x Gold House scholarship at TIFF 2026 

Written By:
Last updated: September 11, 2026 11:42:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

Washington DC [US], September 11 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ cast have expanded with the addition of ‘Gen V’ star Asa Germann as the high-flying mutant Angel, reported Variety. 

Asa Germann will join the cast, which consists of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, Christopher Abbott as Prof. X and Maya Boyd as Storm.

You Might Be Interested In

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige revealed the new ‘X-Men’ cast at last month’s D23 convention.

According to the outlet, Adam Driver will be playing the classic ‘X-Men’ comic-book villain Mr Sinister in the film, helmed by ‘Thunderbolts’ director Jake Schreier. The movie will be released on May 5, 2028.

As per the comics, Angel’s real name is Warren Worthington III, and he can fly with the help of his large, bird-like wings. He previously appeared in Fox’s ‘X-Men: The Last Stand,’ played as a kid in a flashback by Ben Foster and as an adult by Cayden Boyd. Ben Hardy starred as the character in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ as his evil alter-ego Archangel, who has metallic wings.

According to Variety, Germann first broke out in Amazon Prime Video’s superhero satire ‘Gen V,’ a spinoff of ‘The Boys.’ He played Sam Riordan, a schizophrenic hero who is near invulnerable and has massive strength. He attends classes at Godolkin University, a school for young supes, but becomes brainwashed and flips sides to fight against his former friends in Season 2 before they rescue him.

Germann also appeared in two episodes of ‘The Boys’ Season 4; ‘Gen V’ was cancelled earlier this year after two seasons. He also played Lucas Bowden in this year’s ‘Scream 7′ and appeared in an episode of Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 11, 2026 11:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: angelasa-germanngen-vMarvelX Men

RELATED News

Jennifer Lawrence makes Instagram debut, says she'll quit if netizens get toxic

Billy Joel reveals having brain disorder surgery, says “Don’t worry about me”

Preparations underway to welcome ‘Baywatch’ Season 2 ahead of January debut

Swayvo Twain cast as Notorious B.I.G. in Snoop Dogg biopic

ABC denies reports of Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show ending after 24 years

LATEST NEWS

Oil prices set to end week above $100 for first time in nearly 4 months

Cam Smith homers in 9th to help Astros take series against Phillies

France's economy not a catastrophe but deficit must be reduced, France's Moulin says

Micron's Taiwan workers to get rewards worth up to 68 months of pay

Zara owner Inditex looks to US for next phase of growth

Cam Smith homers in 9th to help Astros take series against Phillies

BRIEF-Torpol Says Konrad Miterski Resigns As Acting CEO

Micron's Taiwan workers to get rewards worth up to 68 months of pay

Bonds buckle, stocks fall as surging oil prices inflame inflation risks

'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  
'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  
'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  
'Gen V' actor Asa German boards upcoming 'X-Men' cast, set to play role of mutant angel  

QUICK LINKS