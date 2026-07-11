Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland, Matt Damon enjoy Chai, bun maska in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and actors Tom Holland and Matt Damon have been making sure to embrace local experiences during The Odyssey’s India premiere tour.

On Friday, they took a break from The Odyssey promotions to enjoy tea and bun maska at the iconic Olympia Coffee House in Colaba.

Look at their pictures from the outlet.

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A while ago, they posed for the shutterbugs at the film’s screening held for the members of the Indian film industry. Veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani also attended the screening.

Earlier, on Thursday, Nolan greeted enthusiastic fans at the film’s screening and delivered a brief speech, expressing his gratitude for the unwavering love and support of Indian audiences.

“I am coming to Mumbai again! This is not the first time I am here in Mumbai. But it is the first time that we get the chance to launch a film here. So you are among the first audiences in the world to see this film!” Nolan said.

“Thank you so much for being here. Thank you for welcoming us. It is always a thrill to be in India. I have had the pleasure of filming here twice, once in Jodhpur and once in Mumbai. Every time we come here, it’s very, very special. For many years, I have wanted to come here and launch one of our films and experience it with the Indian audiences, who are some of the most enthusiastic and knowledgeable cinematic audiences in the world. So it is such a thrill to be here,” he added.

‘The Odyssey’ is an upcoming mythic action epic film written, directed, and co-produced by Christopher Nolan, based on Homer’s ancient Greek poem. It follows Odysseus on a ten-year journey home to Ithaca after the fall of Troy.

Produced by Syncopy and distributed by Universal Pictures, the film releases on July 17, 2026.

The ensemble cast includes Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, and Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. (ANI)

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