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Home > Hollywood > Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere

Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/steven-knight-confirms-first-draft-of-new-james-bond-script-is-complete20260912153449"> <p class="title">Steven Knight confirms first draft of new James Bond script is complete</p> <a>

Steven Knight confirms first draft of new James Bond script is complete

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Last updated: September 12, 2026 15:44:12 IST

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Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere

Washington DC [US], September 12 (ANI): Actress Courteney Cox revealed that she was approached about directing ‘Evil Genius’, her first feature film as a director in 12 years, after accidentally running into actress Barbara Schroeder, who directed the Netflix documentary of the same name, at the iconic hotel in Beverly Hills in 2018, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. 

Courtney Cox recalled her encounter with actress Barbara Schroeder at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the star encouraged her to step into direction. 

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“I was at the Beverly Hills Hotel sitting at the counter; my favorite spot in the corner. I saw [Schroeder], and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I love Evil Genius. You did such a great job,” said Cox, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. 

“She said, ‘It’s available to direct.’ She goes, ‘You should run with it.’ We had a good relationship before. I made a lot of deals there [at the Beverly Hills Hotel], and made a lot of money there. It’s just interesting,” added Cox. 

Cox jokingly added that those deals were always “at the counter” “I can’t get inside the poker room.” 

According to the outlet, Cox’s chance encounter sparked the idea to direct, but it took years to get Evil Genius off the ground. Despite facing significant obstacles, Cox said that she couldn’t let the story go because she loved it. 

The film, which stars Patricia Arquette, David Harbour, Michael Chernus, Garret Dillahunt and Danielle Macdonald, follows the true crime story of the 2003 “pizza bomber” case that resulted in the death of Brian Wells. 

Cox was joined by her daughter, Coco, and Arquette’s daughter, Harlow, who both have small parts in the film. The Shining Vale actor told THR that Coco loves to perform. 

“Coco, she’s got a little scene in the movie, and Harlow, Patricia’s daughter, is young Marge. Coco’s really sweet, too. … Coco loves acting so much that she was so happy to be there. It’s amazing,” added Cox, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.  

Evil Genius premieres at Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. (ANI)  

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 3:44 PM IST
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Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere

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Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere

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Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere
Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere
Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere
Courteney Cox recalls encounter with Barbara Schroeder ahead of Evil Genius premiere

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