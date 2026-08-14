Emilia Jones to play lead role in series 'The Retrievals'

Washington DC [US], August 13 (ANI): Actress Emilia Jones has been cast in a lead role in the upcoming Netflix limited series ‘The Retrievals,’ reported Variety. The series was announced in May. It is based on the New York Times and Serial Productions podcast of the same name.

According to the outlet, the logline states that the show “follows an unlikely community of IVF patients who come together to crusade against Yale University after they are operated on without anaesthesia-because a nurse stole their fentanyl.”

Jones will play Gabby Clemente, described as “a New Haven bartender and student teacher whose life is upended by her traumatic egg retrieval surgery. Upon discovering that a nurse at the clinic was stealing vast amounts of fentanyl, Gabby seeks out other victims and leads a groundbreaking legal battle against Yale University.”

The role brings Jones back to Netflix, as she previously starred in the series “Locke & Key” at the streamer for three seasons. She will also appear in the upcoming Netflix films “The 99’ers” and “Bad Bridgets.”

Jones recently starred in the critically-acclaimed HBO series “Task” and is known for her roles in films like “CODA,” “The Running Man,” and the Anthony Bourdain biopic “Tony,” reported Variety.

Molly Smith Metzler serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner on “The Retrievals.”

The series is executive produced by Colin McKenna, Dani Gorin, Tom Ackerley, and Margot Robbie for LuckyChap, Caitlin Roper of The New York Times, and Susan Burton, who hosted the podcast.

Lila Neugebauer will direct the pilot and executive produce. This project is produced by LuckyChap and Quiet Coyote. (ANI)

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