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Home > Hollywood > 'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93

'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/your-passing-away-is-an-endless-sorrow-mammootty-offers-emotional-tribute-to-national-award-winner-salim-kumar20260607223924"> <p class="title">"Your passing away is an endless sorrow": Mammootty offers emotional tribute to National Award winner Salim Kumar</p> <a>

"Your passing away is an endless sorrow": Mammootty offers emotional tribute to National Award winner Salim Kumar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 22:53:12 IST

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'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93

Los Angeles [US], June 7 (ANI): Senior actor Patrick Godfrey, known for his roles in films ‘Ever After’ (1998) and ‘Les Miserables’ (2012) has passed away at 93.

The news was announced by the actor’s London-based agency Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, via a statement, that Godfrey “died peacefully at home surrounded by his family” on June 4.

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“It is with great sadness that we can confirm Patrick Godfrey passed away last night. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Paddy was an exceptionally talented actor and a remarkable individual, and we will miss him greatly,” read the statement as quoted by Variety.

Born on February 13, 1933 in London, Patrick Godfrey began his entertainment journey with BBC’s Radio Drama Company. In 1972, he debuted into films with the televised production of John Glenister and Robin Phillips’ ‘Miss Julie’ by the Royal Shakespeare Company.

His next film role came with 1981’s ‘The Three Sisters’.

Godfrey’s other film credits include ‘A Room with a View’, ‘Clockwise’, ‘Maurice’, ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’, ‘Oliver Twist’, ‘Les Miserables’, and ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’.

The actor also featured in ‘Ever After’ alongside Drew Barrymore. Other cast members were Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott, Megan Dodds, Melanie Lynskey, Timothy West, and Judy Parfitt.

Patrick Godfrey also appeared in multiple TV shows like ‘Doctor Who’, ‘Midsomer Murders’, ‘Doc Martin’, and ‘His Dark Materials’. Additionally, he provided voiceovers on the video games ‘BioShock 2’, ‘Red Dead Redemption’, and ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’.

Godfrey is survived by his actress wife Amanda Walker and their two children. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 10:53 PM IST
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'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93

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'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93

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'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93
'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93
'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93
'Ever After', 'Les Miserables' actor Patrick Godfrey passes away at 93

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