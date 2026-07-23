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Home > Hollywood > Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027

Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/documentary-based-on-singer-julie-andrews-announced-to-stream-in-202720260722225235"> <p class="title">Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027 </p> <a>

Documentary based on singer Julie Andrews announced, to stream in 2027

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 04:02:13 IST

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Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027

Washington DC [US], July 22 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Lily Allen is set to be the subject of a new feature-length documentary, with Prime Video announcing that the film will premiere globally in 2027, according to Variety.

According to the streamer, the untitled documentary will offer “an intimate portrait of the life and career of a global icon and voice of a generation.”

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The film comes after the release of Allen’s fifth studio album, ‘West End Girl’, her first album in seven years. The record drew widespread attention for its deeply personal themes, including its exploration of her marriage to ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour. Allen is currently touring in support of the album and is also scheduled to perform at several summer music festivals.

The documentary will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Mat Whitecross, known for documentaries including ‘Oasis: Supersonic’ and ‘Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams’.

According to the official synopsis, the film “will chart Lily’s extraordinary journey, from the ‘Queen of MySpace’ who changed the rules of the music industry, to the cultural force she is today,” according to Variety.

It further states, “As a pioneering woman in modern music, Lily’s sharp wit and candid storytelling directly paved the way for a generation of today’s biggest female artists.”

Prime Video said the documentary will feature interviews with people closest to Allen, although the participants have not yet been revealed.

Describing the project, the streamer said, “This is Lily Allen as she’s never been seen before. Raw, real and redefining what it means to thrive in the spotlight,” according to Variety.

The documentary is co-produced by Magna Studios and Mint Pictures, while Altitude will handle the global theatrical release and home entertainment rights worldwide. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 4:02 AM IST
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Tags: 2027-premiereDavid Harbourdocumentarylily-allenmusic industryPrime Videosinger-songwriterwest-end-girl

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Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027

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Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027

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Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027
Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027
Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027
Lily Allen documentary in works at Prime Video, set for global release in 2027

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