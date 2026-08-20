Festival-hit 'Never After Dark' trailer brings chilling tale of spirits, secrets and evil

Los Angeles [US], August 20 (ANI): The first trailer for dark festival hit film ‘Never After Dark’ has been finally unveiled, drawing some real big-time fans.

While horror icon Stephen King has described it as “amazing and haunting”, director Scott Derrickson called it “intelligent, unpredictable, and bone-chilling. A deftly directed, richly cinematic supernatural horror film. One of the best of the year,” as per Variety.

‘Never After Dark’ follows a psychic trying to uncover the mystery behind an evil house.

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Written and directed by Dave Boyle, the film features actors like Moeka Hoshi, Kurumi Inagaki, Kento Kaku, Mutsuo Yoshioka, Bokuzo Masana and Tae Kimura.

“The film is about a wandering medium, Airi (Hoshi), who spends her life guiding restless spirits out of the world of the living accompanied by her constant companion: her dead sister Miku (Inagaki). Summoned to exorcise a spirit from an isolated country house by the new owner, Teiko (Kimura), she comes face to face with a grotesque apparition with powers that defy Airi’s experience. Faced with skepticism from Teiko’s son, Gunji (Kako), she digs deeper into the house’s past until a secret comes to light — and Airi finds herself hunted by a far more unpredictable force. For the first time, her greatest adversary is not the supernatural, but the living,” states the official logline, as per Variety.

Prior to the trailer launch, ‘Never After Dark’ received much applause at the festival circuit, including the Overlook Film Festival where it was awarded the grand jury prize for feature film.

The film will hit theatres on September 25. (ANI)

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