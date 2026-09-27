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Home > Hollywood > Guillermo Diaz recalls Louise Fletcher gifting him autographed topless picture from ‘High School High’ days

Guillermo Diaz recalls Louise Fletcher gifting him autographed topless picture from ‘High School High’ days

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/8220karthik-is-very-special-talent-mani-ratnam-praises-karthik-subbarajs-dorothy20260927151823"> <p class="title">“Karthik is very special talent": Mani Ratnam praises Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy'</p> <a>

“Karthik is very special talent": Mani Ratnam praises Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy'

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Last updated: September 27, 2026 16:59:12 IST

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Guillermo Diaz recalls Louise Fletcher gifting him autographed topless picture from ‘High School High’ days

Washington DC [US], September 27 (ANI): Actor Guillermo Diaz has revealed a unique piece of memorabilia he received from late actress Louise Fletcher during the filming of their 1996 comedy thriller ‘High School High’, according to People. 

Speaking on the ‘McBride Rewind’ podcast with Josh McBride, Díaz, 51, looked back at his experience working on the film and recalled how Fletcher, best known for her Oscar-winning role as Nurse Ratched in ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, gave him an autographed photograph of herself.

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“I was like, ‘Oh s—, I guess I’m doing this.’ It was such a great experience with John Lovitz and Louise Fletcher, who played Nurse Ratched in One Flew the Cuckoo’s Nest,” Díaz said while discussing the film.

“I remember her giving me an autographed picture of her topless, like, turned over the shoulder with her nurse hat on, and she’s topless, and it’s a black-and-white picture, and she signed it for me. It’s just like one of my favorite things that I have,” he added, as per the outlet. 

Diaz said he still has the photograph, which remains one of his favourite possessions, years after receiving it from Fletcher, who passed away in September 2022.

Fletcher’s portrayal of the strict and cold-hearted Nurse Ratched in the 1975 psychological drama ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’ earned her several major honours, including the Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

The two actors later worked together in Hart Bochner’s ‘High School High’, a film centred on a high school history teacher who leaves a prestigious academy to teach at an inner-city school. The movie also featured John Lovitz, Tia Carrere, Mekhi Phifer, Malinda Williams and Lexie Bigham.

Díaz also recalled that two years after ‘High School High’, he starred in ‘Half Baked’, which became a turning point in his career as he began getting more recognition.

Over the years, DIaz has appeared in several popular projects, including ‘Scandal’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘Weeds’, ‘ER’, ‘Broad City’ and ‘Girls’, according to People. (ANI) 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 27, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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Tags: actor-revelationfilm industryguillermo-diazhigh-school-highhollywoodiconic roleslouise-fletchermemorabilia

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Guillermo Diaz recalls Louise Fletcher gifting him autographed topless picture from ‘High School High’ days

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Guillermo Diaz recalls Louise Fletcher gifting him autographed topless picture from ‘High School High’ days
Guillermo Diaz recalls Louise Fletcher gifting him autographed topless picture from ‘High School High’ days
Guillermo Diaz recalls Louise Fletcher gifting him autographed topless picture from ‘High School High’ days
Guillermo Diaz recalls Louise Fletcher gifting him autographed topless picture from ‘High School High’ days

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