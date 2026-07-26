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Home > Hollywood > "I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video

"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video

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Last updated: July 26, 2026 08:37:13 IST

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"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video

Washington DC [US], July 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has condemned the White House for using her 2010 hit ‘Firework’ in a TikTok video featuring footage of military strikes, saying the song was used without her permission and in a manner that goes against its intended message, according to Billboard.

The White House’s official TikTok account earlier this week shared a video synchronising the song’s “boom, boom, boom” lyrics with black-and-white footage of bombing. The post was captioned, “Iran has been warned,” as per the outlet.

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The 41-year-old pop star took to social media to condemn the Trump administration for featuring the 2010 anthem in a White House TikTok post showing footage of military strikes.

Reacting to the video, Perry said she was “deeply appalled and angry” over the unauthorised use of her music.

“I am deeply appalled and angry to see “Firework” used on the @WhiteHouse TikTok account as a backing track for video footage of military strikes. I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it,” Perry wrote on X.

The singer said she wrote ‘Firework’ as “an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength” for people facing difficult moments in their lives and criticised its use alongside footage of warfare, according to Billboard.

“I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for,” she said.

Perry concluded her statement by reiterating the purpose behind her music, “My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare,” she added in her post on X.

Released as the third single from Perry’s 2010 album ‘Teenage Dream’, ‘Firework’ became one of her signature hits, spending four non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Perry joins a growing list of artists who have criticised the Trump administration over the unauthorised use of their music in political videos and campaign-related content.

In June, Ariana Grande blasted the White House for using her 2024 song ‘Bye’ in a TikTok video promoting ICE agents making arrests. Earlier this year, Kesha also criticized the Trump administration after her song ‘Blow’ was used without authorization in a TikTok featuring fighter jets and military strike footage captioned ‘Lethality’, according to Billboard. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 26, 2026 8:37 AM IST
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Tags: anthem-of-hopefireworkhealinginner-strengthkaty perrysignature-hitTikTokwhite house

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"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video

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"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video

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"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video
"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video
"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video
"I am deeply appalled and angry": Katy Perry condemns White House for using 'Firework' in military strikes video

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