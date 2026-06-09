LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'

Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/katy-perry-justin-trudeau-make-first-red-carpet-appearance-together-at-tribeca-festival20260609125554"> <p class="title">Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival</p> <a>

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first red carpet appearance together at Tribeca Festival

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 15:03:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'

Washington [US], june 9 (ANI): Jason Momoa has exited ‘Helldivers,’ the upcoming video game adaptation from PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures, marking a major casting change for the sci-fi action project directed by Justin Lin.

As per Variety, no reason has been provided for Momoa’s departure from the film, which is based on the popular video game franchise developed by Arrowhead Game Studios.

You Might Be Interested In

Sony has now begun searching for a new lead star and additional cast members as development on the project continues.

Momoa’s involvement in the film was first announced in February. His exit comes while the adaptation remains on track for its scheduled theatrical release on November 10, 2027.

According to Variety, the shooter-style game franchise follows an elite military unit known as the Helldivers, who battle alien threats seeking to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth. While the basic premise is rooted in the game’s universe, further plot details for the film have not yet been revealed.

‘Helldivers’ is being produced by Hutch Parker alongside PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and director Justin Lin through Perfect Storm Entertainment.

The project is the latest collaboration between Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions, a partnership that has already produced several successful screen adaptations.

Their 2022 film ‘Uncharted,’ starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, grossed USD 407 million worldwide, as per Variety.

The companies have also worked together on Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ series and HBO’s ‘The Last of Us.’

The ‘Helldivers’ franchise first launched in 2015 and expanded with ‘Helldivers 2’ in 2024.

Despite stepping away from ‘Helldivers,’ Momoa remains attached to a busy slate of upcoming projects.

He is set to appear in ‘A Minecraft Movie: Squared,’ the sequel to ‘Minecraft,’ as well as the live-action-animation hybrid ‘Animal Friends.’

His upcoming credits also include ‘Fast Forever’ and ‘Protecting Jared.’

As per Variety, Momoa is also expected to star as Blanka in Paramount and Legendary’s ‘Street Fighter,’ reprise Duncan Idaho in ‘Dune: Part 3,’ and portray the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo in ‘Supergirl.’ (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: helldiversjason momoajustin-linplaystation-productionssci-fi-actionsony-pictures

RELATED News

Early first-look at 'Scooby-Doo' live-action series out

Aubrey Plaza debuts baby bump with partner Christopher Abbott at 2026 Tony Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jesse Eisenberg to be honoured at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Matt Damon opens up about parenting sacrifices amid Hollywood's 'ruthless' nature

Edward James Olmos reflects on throat cancer battle, reveals his career bucket list project

LATEST NEWS

Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2026 by The Brand Story Celebrates Excellence at the Iconic House of Lords, British Parliament, London

'It's a big distraction': Knicks fans lament road closures, Trump's attendance at MSG

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Cranberries and Digestive Health: Supporting the Stomach and Gut from Within

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'
Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'
Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'
Jason Momoa departs Justin Lin's 'Helldivers'

QUICK LINKS