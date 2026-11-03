Jason Statham, director Guy Ritchie to collab again for movie 'Dogfight'

Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): Actor Jason Statham and director Guy Ritchie partnership is set to extend with the film ‘Dogfight’, reported Variety.

‘Dogfight’, is described as a “stylish revenge actioner” set in the London criminal underworld. No other plot details have been revealed.

According to the outlet, the production is due to commence n early 2027, with filming taking place in the U.K.

Like almost all of their previous collaborations, Ritchie will write, direct and produce, while Statham will star.

According to the outlet, production companies on ‘Dogfight’ are Black Bear Pictures, behind most of Ritchie’s recent titles plus Ritchie’s own Toff Guy Films and Statham’s Punch Palace Productions.

Producers include Ritchie, Statham, Ritchie’s Toff Guy partner Ivan Atkinson and John Friedberg from Black Bear.

According to the outlet, ‘Dogfight’ lengthens a long-running and hugely successful relationship between the director and his action star, which began when Ritchie gave Statham his first film role in his 1998 directorial debut ‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.’

This partnership continued with “Snatch,” “Revolver,” “Wrath of Man” and “Operation Fortune: Rose de Guerre.”

The pair’s latest feature together, announced last year by Variety, is the action-thriller “Viva La Madness,” based on J.J. Connolly’s novel and the author’s sequel to “Layer Cake,” which was adapted into the 2004 film by Matthew Vaughn.

However, while plot details have been kept under wraps, “Viva La Madness” has been described as a standalone film and not a continuation of previous work.

Principal photography on the film wrapped earlier this year, with Black Bear distributing in North America and Amazon MGM Studios holding rights to most international territories. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)