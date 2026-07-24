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Home > Hollywood > Grey's Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa joins cast of Shogun Season 2

Grey's Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa joins cast of Shogun Season 2

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/drums-dance-and-devotion-cm-vijays-jana-nayagan-releases-set-celebrations-across-theatres-in-south-india20260723234429"> <p class="title">Drums, Dance and Devotion: CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' releases, sets celebrations across theatres in South India</p> <a>

Drums, Dance and Devotion: CM Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' releases, sets celebrations across theatres in South India

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Last updated: July 24, 2026 01:14:11 IST

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Grey's Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa joins cast of Shogun Season 2

Washington DC [US], July 23 (ANI): The Grey’s Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa is set for a recurring role in the Emmy-winning drama’s ‘Shogun ‘ second season. He is set to play the role of Gaspar in the series, reported Deadline.

Other previously announced newcomers to Shogun in Season 2 include Asami Mizukawa, Masataka Kubota, Sho Kaneta, Takaaki Enoki, Jun Kunimura, Ren Meguro, Risei Kukihara, Ryo Sato, Seishiro Nishida, Mantaro Koichi and Takashi Yamaguchi.

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According to Deadline, Emmy winner Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis will return from Season 1, along with Fumi Nikaido, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Yoriko Doguchi, Tommy Bastow, Yuko Miyamoto, Eita Okuno and Yuka Kouri.

Production on the new season kicked off in Vancouver earlier this year.

According to the outlet, adapting James Clavell’s bestselling novel, Shogun’s first season watched as Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him. When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot John Blackthorne (Jarvis) shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favour to win a century-defining civil war.

The TV adaptation hails from creators Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks and is produced by FX Productions. Kondo and Marks are joined as executive producers by Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca and Sanada.

Season 2 casting has been handled by Kei Kawamura and Laura Schiff, whose work on the first season won them one of the show’s 18 Emmys, as the show became FX’s first to win Outstanding Drama Series.

Season 2 of Shogun will stream on Hulu in the US and Disney+ internationally. Kumazawa is a Japanese-American actor whose television credits include recurring roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Netflix’s ‘You’ and ‘While You Were Breeding’, a guest star role on ‘S.W.A.T.’, and appearances on Grown-ish, Veep and Animal Kingdom. His voice work includes Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Rise of the Ronin and WWE 2K25, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 1:14 AM IST
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Grey's Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa joins cast of Shogun Season 2

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Grey's Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa joins cast of Shogun Season 2
Grey's Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa joins cast of Shogun Season 2
Grey's Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa joins cast of Shogun Season 2
Grey's Anatomy actor Rick Kumazawa joins cast of Shogun Season 2

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