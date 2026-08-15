Jesse Eisenberg's 'Debut' joins race for Golden Shell at San Sebastian Film Festival 2026

San Sebastian [Spain], August 14 (ANI): The San Sebastian Film Festival has added six films to its 2026 Official Selection, including new works from Jesse Eisenberg, Fred Cavaye, Amanda Kernell and Gabriel Martins, alongside feature debuts from Ah Biao and Tony Vahl, reported Variety.

The titles join 10 previously announced contenders and will compete for the Golden Shell at the festival’s 74th edition.

Starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, ‘The Debut’ marks Eisenberg’s third feature as director. Moore plays a shy housewife whose small role in a community theatre production transforms her into an obsessive method actor.

Eisenberg wrote, directed and produced the film, also appearing in it and composing its original music and lyrics. The film will arrive in San Sebastian after Toronto, with A24 handling its U.S. release.

Another addition is Victor Hugo’s ‘Les Miserables’ comes, from Fred Cavaye, with Vincent Lindon, Tahar Rahim and Noemie Merlant leading the cast. The film follows Jean Valjean after 19 years in prison as he seeks redemption while being relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert.

With ‘Brace Your Heart’, Amanda Kernell’s latest turns on a young woman fighting to preserve the reindeer herd inherited from her father while navigating love and betrayal.

Produced by Nordisk Film Production and sold internationally by TrustNordisk, it will world premiere at Toronto before heading to San Sebastian.

Brazilian filmmaker Gabriel Martins’ third feature, ‘On Behalf of My Son’, follows a woman who seeks out families whose relatives died in an accident caused by her son. Produced by Filmes de Plastico in partnership with Netflix, it will also premiere at Toronto.

Two feature debuts round out the additions. Set in a forgotten border town, Ah Biao’s ‘Border’ follows a broke young miner drawn toward crime after meeting an enigmatic woman.

Inspired by true events, Tony Vahl’s ‘Krux,’ starring Jella Haase, unfolds in a northeastern German village at the end of World War II. Global Constellation handles international sales, with the film also set to play in Toronto before San Sebastian.

The six join previously announced Golden Shell contenders from Roberto Bueso, Nicole Garcia, Mikel Gurrea, Maha Harada, Pablo Larrain, Mike Leigh, Hans Petter Moland, Benjamin Naishtat, Javier Ruiz Caldera and Yesim Ustaoglu.

The 74th San Sebastian Film Festival takes place September 18-26. (ANI)

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