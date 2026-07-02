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Home > Hollywood > Joe Wright to direct film adaptation of Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic novel 'Juice'

Joe Wright to direct film adaptation of Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic novel 'Juice'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/ss-rajamouli-visits-frances-lumiere-museum-inducted-into-wall-of-filmmakers-varanasi-director-says-deeply-humbled20260702161747"> <p class="title">SS Rajamouli visits France's Lumiere Museum, inducted into 'Wall of Filmmakers'; Varanasi director says, 'Deeply humbled'</p> <a>

SS Rajamouli visits France's Lumiere Museum, inducted into 'Wall of Filmmakers'; Varanasi director says, 'Deeply humbled'

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 17:22:10 IST

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Joe Wright to direct film adaptation of Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic novel 'Juice'

London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Two-time BAFTA-winning filmmaker Joe Wright is set to direct the feature film adaptation of Australian author Tim Winton’s post-apocalyptic thriller novel ‘Juice’ for Working Title Films, according to Deadline.

The production company has acquired the rights to the novel and enlisted BAFTA and Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan to adapt the screenplay.

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Set in a fractured world devastated by climate change, Juice follows a young husband and father who is recruited into a secret resistance organisation. He joins a militia tasked with targeting the wealthy individuals held responsible for the global catastrophe. However, after a mission goes wrong, he is forced to flee and fight for survival in a hostile landscape, according to Deadline.

Wright most recently directed the television series The Agency for Showtime and Paramount+. His feature film credits include Atonement, Pride & Prejudice, Anna Karenina, Darkest Hour, Hanna and The Soloist, according to Deadline.

Winton is the author of several acclaimed novels, including Cloudstreet, Breath, The Turning and Blueback, all of which have been adapted for the screen. He has also been shortlisted twice for the Booker Prize, including for his bestselling novel The Riders, which is currently in post-production as a film from A24 and Scott Free Productions. The adaptation stars Brad Pitt and is directed by Edward Berger.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Wright said, “I couldn’t be more thrilled that Tim Winton has entrusted us with his extraordinary epic. The story is both a thrilling modern family saga and an urgent call to action. I cannot wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen.”

Winton welcomed the collaboration, saying, “I’m pleased to know a filmmaker of Joe Wright’s caliber has chosen to adapt Juice for the screen. His capacity to portray the turmoil and the turning points of nations and peoples as well as private individuals distinguishes his work as a director, and I’m confident that Juice is in good hands,” according to Deadline.

Led by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, Working Title Films has produced more than 150 films and television programmes, generating over USD 9 billion at the global box office. The company has also earned 10 Best Picture nominations at the Academy Awards, winning 15 Oscars along with 16 Golden Globes and 41 BAFTA Awards. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 5:22 PM IST
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Tags: abi-morganbafta-winnerclimate changefeature-film-adaptationjoe-wrightjuice-novelpost-apocalyptic-thrillerscreenplay-adaptationsecret-resistancetim-wintonworking-title-films

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Joe Wright to direct film adaptation of Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic novel 'Juice'

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Joe Wright to direct film adaptation of Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic novel 'Juice'
Joe Wright to direct film adaptation of Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic novel 'Juice'
Joe Wright to direct film adaptation of Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic novel 'Juice'
Joe Wright to direct film adaptation of Tim Winton's post-apocalyptic novel 'Juice'

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