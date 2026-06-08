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Home > Hollywood > John Lithgow makes Tony Awards history as oldest Best Actor winner in a play

John Lithgow makes Tony Awards history as oldest Best Actor winner in a play

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/there-is-no-bitterness-mahhi-vij-reflects-on-separation-calls-ex-husband-jay-bhanushali-her-best-friend20260608121432"> <p class="title">"There is no bitterness": Mahhi Vij reflects on separation, calls ex-husband Jay Bhanushali her "best friend"</p> <a>

"There is no bitterness": Mahhi Vij reflects on separation, calls ex-husband Jay Bhanushali her "best friend"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 12:47:11 IST

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John Lithgow makes Tony Awards history as oldest Best Actor winner in a play

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): Veteran actor John Lithgow has made Tony Awards history, becoming the oldest winner in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category at the age of 80 for his performance in ‘Giant.’

The milestone victory marks another major achievement in Lithgow’s celebrated stage career and comes 53 years after he received his first Tony Award, as per Deadline.

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Accepting the honour, Lithgow reflected on his remarkable journey in theatre.

“I’m such a lucky actor,” he said, noting that he had previously won two Tony Awards, for ‘The Changing Room’ and for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for ‘Sweet Smell of Success.’

Recalling his first Tony-winning role, Lithgow said that ‘The Changing Room’ had marked his Broadway debut.

Like ‘Giant’, the production originated at London’s Royal Court Theatre before transferring to Broadway.

“Two Tony bookends, with 53 years between them,” Lithgow said, adding, “In those years, I have worked with hundreds of fantastic theatre artists. I’ve had dozens and dozens of ecstatic theatre moments onstage. But I’ve got to tell you, this moment has got to be one of the best,” as quoted by Deadline.

The actor also opened his speech with a light-hearted remark about the competitive nature of awards. “Oh my God, this is wonderful,” he said, adding, “The other gentlemen in my category, you all deserve this. I got it.”

Lithgow then turned his attention to the significance of ‘Giant’, describing it as “an extraordinary play.”

“Because I play the lead role in an extraordinary play, ‘Giant’. A stunning play made by people full of love and kindness. But it’s a play about cruelty in a cruel age,” he added.

In Giant, Lithgow portrays author Roald Dahl during a period in the 1980s when the celebrated children’s writer faced intense criticism over his antisemitic comments.

The performance had already earned Lithgow his first Olivier Award during the production’s London run.

With his latest Tony triumph, Lithgow not only adds another accolade to his distinguished career but also secures a place in the awards’ history books, more than five decades after his first Broadway recognition. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 12:47 PM IST
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John Lithgow makes Tony Awards history as oldest Best Actor winner in a play

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John Lithgow makes Tony Awards history as oldest Best Actor winner in a play
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