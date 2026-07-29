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Home > Hollywood > 'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/dakota-johnson-ellen-burstyn-portray-marilyn-monroe-in-maggie-gyllenhaals-short-film-flesh-impact20260728134220"> <p class="title">Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'</p> <a>

Dakota Johnson, Ellen Burstyn portray Marilyn Monroe in Maggie Gyllenhaal's short film 'Flesh Impact'

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Last updated: July 29, 2026 09:13:16 IST

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'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

Los Angeles [US], July 29 (ANI): The official trailer for the much-awaited third ‘Jumanji’ instalment has been unveiled, bringing back the adventures of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan.

Titled ‘Jumanji: Open World’, the film’s trailer follows the core quartet back in action, continuing the mix of body-swap hijinks, comedy, and much more.

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The trailer opens to show Spencer (Alex Wolff) and his friends being summoned to Nora’s, where his grandfather gestures to a bald-headed man, only to mark the return of Dr Blackstone (Dwayne Johnson). It is quickly followed by the entrance of Kevin Hart’s Franklin Finbar, Jack Black’s Oberon and Karen Gillan’s Ruby Roundhouse.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Jumanji Movie (@jumanjimovie)

The trailer teases how the notorious video game ‘Jumanji’ has eventually invaded the real world, leaving the four characters stuck in a “demo mode”.

“We have a problem. They’re video game characters, but they’re stuck in demo mode,” Spencer explains.

The fun part? Bravestone now speaks in a Spanish accent!

The chaos takes a wild turn after the kids happen to get the characters back into the game, only to find different people in different roles.

Besides the lead stars, returning cast members include Danny DeVito, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Marin Hinkle, Bebe Neuwirth, Lamorne Morris and Rhys Darby, with newcomers Dan Hildebrand and Jack Jewkes, as per Variety.

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the film is written by Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Kasdan. Producers are Matt Tolmach, Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Kasdan.

Originally scheduled for a December 11 release, ‘Jumanji 3’ is now set to hit theatres on Christmas.

The film arrives on the heels of the global successes of its predecessors. The first, 2017’s ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and 2019’s ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ grossed over USD 1.7 billion together worldwide.

The rebooted franchise reimagines the iconic 1995 film, which featured the late Robin Williams and a 13-year-old Kirsten Dunst. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 29, 2026 9:13 AM IST
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Tags: Dwayne Johnsonjack-blackjumanjikaren-gillankevin-hartnick jonasopen-world

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'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

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'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

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'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"
'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"
'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"
'Jumanji' enters the real world as Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan return in "demo mode"

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