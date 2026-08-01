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Home > Hollywood > Kanye West settles sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit with former assistant

Kanye West settles sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit with former assistant

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/john-legend-to-play-harry-belafonte-in-bill-condons-apartheid-era-drama-the-road-home20260730225944"> <p class="title">John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'</p> <a>

John Legend to play Harry Belafonte in Bill Condon's apartheid-era drama 'The Road Home'

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Last updated: August 1, 2026 16:30:15 IST

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Kanye West settles sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit with former assistant

Washington [US], August 1 (ANI): Ye, the rapper and fashion mogul formerly known as Kanye West, has reached an unconditional settlement in a civil lawsuit filed by a former assistant who accused him of multiple instances of sexual abuse, harassment, and wrongful termination.

According to court documents submitted to a Los Angeles court on Wednesday, the artist and his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, reached the agreement on July 23.

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As per The Hollywood Reporter, the civil suit, which is one of several filed against the rapper, is set to be withdrawn within 45 days. The exact terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Pisciotta was employed as an assistant to the Yeezy mogul from 2021 to 2022. She initially filed the lawsuit in June 2024, claiming she was subjected to explicit materials, including texts, pornographic photos, videos, and phone calls from Ye, before being “wrongfully terminated,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Her initial filing also included allegations against West and some of his companies for fraud, unpaid wages, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The legal battle escalated later that year when Pisciotta amended the complaint to include sexual assault, alleging that West “touched, groped, fondled, grabbed and forced himself in and on” her during her employment.

In July 2025, a second amendment was filed, introducing severe allegations of assault, sexual battery, and oral rape. The lawsuit claimed that during a 2021 work trip, West forcibly kissed her, attempted to penetrate her vaginally with his fingers, and orally raped her.

Detailing the allegations, the complaint states, “On one occasion, Ye attempted to vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers. On another occasion, he orally raped her without her consent. Both assaults occurred during the course of Ms. Pisciotta’s employment,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

The filing further added that Ye subjected Pisciotta to “obscene comments about her body, demanded she wear tight-fitting clothing [and] groped her on a regular basis.”

Pisciotta also alleged that the rapper forced her to watch him perform sexual acts with other women, repeatedly demanded she join his sexual encounters, which she refused, and sent her sexually explicit pictures while demanding she do the same.

Additionally, she claimed West “offered someone the opportunity” to have sex with her in exchange for allowing him to sleep with their significant other, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

West has consistently denied the allegations. When the suit was initially filed, a representative for the rapper issued a strong denial in June 2024, stating, “It is well documented how Ms. Pisciotta consistently used sexual coercion in an attempt to demand not only money but material items, namely Hermès Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and an endless quest for plastic surgery,” as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2025, following the second amendment to the complaint, a representative for West dismissed the added claims as “fantasy fiction.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 1, 2026 4:30 PM IST
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Tags: civil-lawsuitharassmentkanye westsettlementsexual-abusewrongful-termination

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Kanye West settles sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit with former assistant

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Kanye West settles sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit with former assistant
Kanye West settles sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit with former assistant
Kanye West settles sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit with former assistant
Kanye West settles sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit with former assistant

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