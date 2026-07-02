'KPop Demon Hunters' star Arden Cho marries Christopher Lee in fairytale wedding in Italy

Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): Actor Arden Cho, best known for her roles in ‘KPop Demon Hunters’, ‘Partner Track’ and ‘Teen Wolf’, has married orthopaedic surgeon Christopher Lee in a multi-day wedding celebration in Florence, according to People.

The couple tied the knot over the weekend at Villa Cora. The celebrations featured a hanbok welcome party, two wedding ceremonies and a reception attended by family and friends.

Reflecting on the destination wedding, Cho said Florence held a special place in their relationship.

“We fell in love with Florence and wanted the weekend to feel like a beautiful vacation where everyone could slow down, celebrate, and make memories together,” she said, according to People.

“Italy is special to us, not only because of the food and culture, but also because this is where I decided he was my person. It became less about the event itself and more about bringing all of our favourite people together in one magical place.”

Describing the celebration as a dream come true, Cho added, “I never imagined a wedding could truly feel like a fairy tale, but somehow it did. It was everything I had hoped for and more.”

Despite meticulous planning by wedding planners Nancy Park and Paean “Pae” Wang of So Happi Together, the couple faced several unexpected hurdles before the ceremonies, including lost luggage, delayed and cancelled family flights that forced them to postpone their traditional Korean pyebaek ceremony, and a record-breaking heat wave.

Cho admitted the setbacks left her emotional.

“Looking back, this is what made the weekend so special, life isn’t perfect, but the people in our lives came together to make it feel like it was,” she said.

Referring to the Korean expression, she explained, “In Korean, there’s a saying, which roughly means that a small hardship spares you from a much bigger one. That’s exactly how we choose to remember our wedding weekend.”

Lee said the challenges ultimately strengthened the beginning of their married life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arden Cho 아덴 조 (@arden_cho)

“In many ways, it felt like the perfect beginning to our marriage. We learned that even when things don’t go according to plan, we can face them together, with the love and support of the people around us — and still end up with something even more beautiful than we imagined,” he said.

The couple largely kept their relationship private before revealing it publicly through Vogue. Although both had lived in Los Angeles for nearly two decades, they first met through a dating app, as per the outlet.

Lee proposed to Cho in Maui in March 2025. Announcing the engagement on Instagram the following month, Cho wrote, “Spoiler alert: I said yes! Life’s wild, love is wilder. He fixes bones, I tell stories. He’s the calm to my chaos, the steady hand in my whirlwind life. Thank you for surprising me with the most magical night in my favorite place. We found our way to forever, together.”

She later shared the humorous story behind the proposal, revealing that Lee intentionally went through airport security separately so she would not discover the engagement ring before he proposed.

Earlier this year, Cho had also revealed that the couple planned to marry in Italy and was searching for a wedding dress that was “beautiful but also comfortable.” For the ceremony, she wore a custom gown by Vera Wang, followed by a custom Natalya Valentine mini dress for the reception, according to People. (ANI)

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