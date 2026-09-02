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Home > Hollywood > Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival

Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/nobody-can-replace-his-aura-rituparna-sengupta-hails-uttam-kumars-legacy-ahead-of-his-birth-centenary20260901233408"> <p class="title">"Nobody can replace his aura": Rituparna Sengupta hails Uttam Kumar's legacy ahead of his birth centenary</p> <a>

"Nobody can replace his aura": Rituparna Sengupta hails Uttam Kumar's legacy ahead of his birth centenary

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Last updated: September 2, 2026 00:03:16 IST

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Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival

Washington DC [US], September 1 (ANI): The New York Film Festival audiences will be the first to see ‘Artificial,’ director Luca Guadagnino’s movie about OpenAI founder Sam Altman, reported Variety.

The buzzy drama, which Neon acquired after Amazon MGM dropped the nearly completed film, will host its world premiere on October 5 at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall. Guadagnino and the cast, including Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov, Ike Barinholtz, Cooper Hoffman, Jason Schwartzman and Chris O’Dowd, are expected to attend.

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According to the outlet, ‘Artificial’ stars Garfield as Altman and centres around the tumultuous time when the boss was controversially fired and then rehired by the AI giant.

Barbaro plays Open AI’s chief technology officer Mira Murati, Borisov is the OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever who ousts Altman, and Barinholtz portrays Elon Musk. Producers on the movie include David Heyman, Jeffrey Clifford, Guadagnino, Jennifer Fox and Simon Rich.

“The most remarkable thing about Luca Guadagnino’s sly and sobering new film is that it finds the perfect tone to tell the story of how we arrived at the AI precipice. Artificial traces this trajectory with clear-eyed horror, dark humor, and a sense of existential urgency. If ever there was a movie for its moment, this is it.” said NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim, as quoted by Variety.

‘Artificial’ will also have a gala screening the following week at the BFI’s London Film Festival in the British capital. It will screen on October 11, with talent expected to be in attendance.

The 64th edition of New York Film Festival, which takes place from Sept. 25 through Oct. 12, will also feature James Gray’s crime drama “Paper Tiger,” starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller; Ava DuVernay’s documentary “14th”; director Tony Gilroy’s music drama “Behemoth!” with Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde and Will Arnett; and Takashi Yamazaki’s kaiju sequel “Godzilla Minus Zero.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 12:03 AM IST
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Tags: artificial-movieentertainmentLuca Guadagninonew-york-film-festivalsam altman

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Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival

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Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival
Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival
Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival
Luca Guadagnino's 'Artificial' to world premiere in New York Film Festival

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