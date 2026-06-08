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Home > Hollywood > Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts

Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/one-of-pilots-was-crying-when-we-landed-nick-jonas-recalls-terrifying-flight-experience-with-glen-powell20260607230457"> <p class="title">"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell</p> <a>

"One of pilots was crying when we landed": Nick Jonas recalls terrifying flight experience with Glen Powell

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 00:01:15 IST

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Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts

New York [US], June 7 (ANI): Pop icon Madonna has shared her concerns about the growing influence of technology on live entertainment, urging people to put away their phones and connect with the moment during concerts, according to Variety.

Speaking at the premiere of Confessions II – The Film at Manhattan’s Beacon Theater, Madonna reflected on how audiences have changed over the years and how constant phone usage has affected live experiences.

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The screening was followed by a Q&A session featuring Madonna and directing duo TORSO, comprising David Toro and Solomon Chase. Journalist Anderson Cooper moderated the discussion after stepping in for Jimmy Fallon, who was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

During the conversation, Cooper pointed out that attendees had been required to lock away their phones in Yondr pouches throughout the event, prompting a discussion about modern audiences and technology, as per the outlet.

Madonna said people now have a “persistent need” to document everything around them, something she believes has fundamentally altered the way individuals experience life.

While acknowledging that technology has become an unavoidable part of modern culture, the singer made her own position clear.

“I came to this earth to be a doer, not a watcher,” Madonna said, according to Variety.

The singer cited her recent appearance at the Coachella music festival alongside Sabrina Carpenter as an example of how concert experiences have changed.

Although she enjoyed performing at the event, Madonna said it was unsettling to look out at the crowd and see mobile phone screens instead of faces.

According to the singer, dancing is a “deep tribal experience” that connects people and with the universe, but that connection is being weakened by the constant urge to record moments rather than live them, according to Variety.

Asked whether she had any final message for the audience, Madonna delivered a blunt appeal.

“Put your fucking phones down and connect,” she said.

The singer’s upcoming visual project, Confessions II – The Film, is set to premiere on YouTube on June 8. Her new studio album, Confessions II, will be released on July 3 through Warner Records.

Madonna also teased several surprise appearances in the coming months, but did not reveal details about any future tour plans. Her next confirmed performance is scheduled for the FIFA World Cup Final halftime show on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, according to Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 12:01 AM IST
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Tags: audience-connectionconcert-experienceslive-entertainmentlive-momentsMadonnaphone-usagetechnology-impacttechnology-influence

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Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts

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Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts

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Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts
Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts
Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts
Madonna urges fans to "put your phones down and connect", says technology has changed live concerts

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