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Home > Hollywood > Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video

Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/havent-seen-spider-man-brand-new-day-yet-andrew-garfield-denies-avengers-doomsday-appearance20260903145931"> <p class="title">"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance</p> <a>

"Haven't seen 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' yet": Andrew Garfield denies 'Avengers: Doomsday' appearance

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Last updated: September 4, 2026 09:10:11 IST

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Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video

Los Angeles [US], September 4 (ANI): Miley Cyrus released ‘Bass Persuades’,  the first single from her upcoming 10th studio album. 

Sharing the music video, Miley wrote on Instagram, “Bass Persuades. The Single. OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!! Directed by Mert Alas.”

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A post shared by MILEY (@miley)

“Bass Persuades” blends retro-inspired synths with an infectious dance-pop rhythm as Miley explores the ways technology keeps us constantly connected to our screens. The track ultimately encourages listeners to step away from the digital noise, embrace the present and simply let the music take over.

Meanwhile, Miley recently sparked major buzz after dropping her last name from her social media accounts and presenting herself simply as ‘Miley,’ signalling a new chapter ahead of her 10th studio album.

The ‘Hannah Montana’ star has not publicly explained the reason behind the change.

As per E! News, Miley had previously spoken about a difficult period following her parents’ 2022 divorce, noting that family members stopped speaking to one another for a time due to divided loyalties. By mid-2025 and into 2026, Miley shared that she and her relatives had worked to rebuild communication, mend bridges, and move past those challenges.

However, according to Page Six, sources clarified that dropping her last name is unrelated to past family tensions and is instead a career move. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 4, 2026 9:10 AM IST
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Tags: bass-persuadeshollywoodMiley Cyrusmiley-cyrus-trackssongstracks

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Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video

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Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video

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Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video
Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video
Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video
Miley Cyrus drops her new single 'Bass Persuades', check out music video

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