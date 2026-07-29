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Home > Hollywood > Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled

Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/josh-hartnett-starrer-thriller-series-below-teaser-out-to-stream-from-october-820260728233448"> <p class="title">Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8</p> <a>

Josh Hartnett-starrer thriller series 'Below' teaser out, to stream from October 8

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Last updated: July 29, 2026 10:41:13 IST

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Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled

Los Angeles [US], July 29 (ANI): The first look of Hollywood star Michael B Jordan’s much-awaited ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ has finally been unveiled, offering a sleek glimpse into the reimagining of the iconic heist thriller.

The newly released poster of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ exudes mystery, with Jordan stepping into the lead role as the billionaire mastermind. It shows the actor dressed in a crisp ivory-white tuxedo jacket paired with a classic black bow tie.

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A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

Jordan’s face remains partially cropped to keep the focus on his expressions and other detailing. Against a minimalist backdrop, the tagline reads, “Revenge is a work of art.”

Directed by Jordan, who also features in the film, ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ will be released on March 5. “Revenge is a work of art. The Thomas Crown Affair. Only in theaters March 5,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Michael B Jordan presented his film’s trailer at the Las Vegas CinemaCon 2026.

“I’ve been daydreaming about making this movie for years,” Jordan said at the time, recalling that he first watched the 1999 version of the film at the age of 12 and was inspired to be part of such a project, as per the outlet.

The film is a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, which originally starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, and was later remade in 1999, featuring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo, according to People.

Jordan, who also directs the project, said he aimed to combine “style, sophistication and rebellion” while giving the character a deeper mission. The story follows a billionaire art thief who steals valuable pieces, including a Van Gogh painting, and becomes involved with an investigator pursuing him.

The film also stars Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, Danai Gurira, Kenneth Branagh, Pilou Asbaek, Paapa Essiedu and Lily Gladstone, according to People. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 29, 2026 10:41 AM IST
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Tags: heist-thrillerhollywoodhollywood newslas-vegas-cinemaconMichael B Jordanmovie-posterthomas-crown-affair

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Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled

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Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled
Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled
Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled
Michael B Jordan's first look from 'The Thomas Crown Affair' unveiled

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