Johnny Depp plays Ebenezer Scrooge in new horror-fantasy film

Washington [US], July 23 (ANI): Paramount Pictures on Thursday announced its upcoming feature film ‘Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol’, with Johnny Depp playing the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge.

The studio also unveiled the film’s title poster and confirmed that the theatrical release is scheduled for November 13.

“The name you know. The story you don’t. @johnnydepp is Ebenezer Scrooge in #EbenezerMovie – only in theatres November 13,” the makers announced in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebenezer (@ebenezermovie)

Directed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Ti West, known for X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, the film offers a horror-tinged fantasy reinterpretation of Charles Dickens’ 1843 classic novella A Christmas Carol.

The adaptation is set to present the familiar story with a darker, supernatural approach, as per Deadline.

Set in Dickensian London, Ebenezer follows the lonely and penny-pinching miser Ebenezer Scrooge as he embarks on a harrowing supernatural journey through time.

Along the way, Scrooge confronts the ghosts of his past, present, and future in a gothic retelling of the literary classic.

Johnny Depp headlines the cast as Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining him are Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Tramell Tillman as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Daisy Ridley as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, and Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 13. Paramount Pictures shared the title poster on Thursday as part of the announcement. (ANI)

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