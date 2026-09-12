Steven Knight confirms first draft of new James Bond script is complete

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): The first draft of the script for the next James Bond film has been completed, screenwriter Steven Knight has confirmed, offering a major update on the 26th instalment of the long-running franchise as attention remains focused on who will replace Daniel Craig as 007.

As per Variety, Knight was asked in a recent interview whether he had completed the script draft, to which he responded, “I’m nodding silently.”

The ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator described the opportunity to write Bond as “more than a bucket list”, saying he felt he was “doing my duty for King and country by taking this thing on.”

Knight added that he is thoroughly enjoying the assignment.

“I’m absolutely loving doing it. It’s an honour to be asked. And believe it’s going to be so good. I really do believe it’s going to be amazing,” he said, as per Variety.

The film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and is being made by Amazon MGM Studios. It is set to serve as a franchise reboot following Craig’s run as James Bond.

Knight had earlier suggested that he may know the identity of the actor chosen to play the next Bond.

As per Variety, Knight was earlier asked whether he had written the film with the selected actor in mind or based on what he knew about the character.

“It’s a bit of both,” Knight replied.

He explained, “It does make life a little bit easier if you know who that person is, but also you have to write the character, not the actor.”

The comments come days after Gary Oldman claimed that the casting decision had already been made.

Oldman also expressed hope that his ‘Slow Horses’ co-star Jack Lowden, who has been described as being among the favourites, would land the role.

“It’s been rumoured that [Lowden] is on the shortlist,” Oldman said in an interview with Canada’s The Morning Show, as cited by Variety.

He said, “We’re going to find out pretty soon, aren’t we? Because they have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack.”

While the identity of the next 007 has not been announced in the information provided, Knight’s confirmation that the first script draft is complete marks a significant step forward for the new Bond film. (ANI)

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