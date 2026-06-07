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Home > Hollywood > 'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date

'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/rgv-says-he-is-obsessed-with-obsession-calls-film-a-game-changer-for-theatres20260607213726"> <p class="title">RGV says he is "OBSESSED with OBSESSION," calls film a game-changer for theatres</p> <a>

RGV says he is "OBSESSED with OBSESSION," calls film a game-changer for theatres

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 22:17:12 IST

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'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date

Los Angeles [US], June 7 (ANI): An official remake of the 2000’s ‘Resident Evil’ game titled ‘Code: Veronica’ is all set to release next year, as per Variety.

The remake ‘Resident Evil: Veronica’ will be released by Capcom.

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It follows ‘Resident Evil’ characters Claire Redfield and her brother Chris Redfield, showing them trying to survive a viral outbreak at a remote prison island in the Southern Ocean and a research facility in Antarctica.

The upcoming survival horror game ‘Resident Evil: Veronica’ will go on to revisit the classic title from the ‘Resident Evil’ franchise, while also reimaging the experience for new players, stated Capcom.

The original ‘Resident Evil – Code Veronica’ took place three months after the events of 1998’s ‘Resident Evil 2’ and concurrently with 1999’s ‘Resident Evil 3: Nemesis’.

As per Variety, Capcom’s last ‘Resident Evil’ game was ‘Resident Evil Requiem’, the franchise’s ninth mainline title. That game, which debuted in February, followed a new character with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft.

Grace is shown investigating a series of mysterious deaths, also involving the survivors of the Raccoon City incident with help from returning ‘Resident Evil’ franchise character, federal agent Leon S Kennedy.

Meanwhile, ‘Resident Evil: Veronica’ was announced out of the Summer Game Fest presentation on Friday. It came alongside Paramount Games Studio’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin’.

Developed by Platinum Games and published by Paramount Games Studio, ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin’ is a described as AAA action-adventure game based on the popular comic book series that follows the last surviving Ninja Turtle as he embarks on a desperate mission for vengeance, reported Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 10:17 PM IST
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Tags: antarcticachris-redfieldclaire-redfieldcode-veronicagame-announcementgaming newsgrace-ashcroftresident-evilsurvival-horrorviral-outbreak

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'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date

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'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date

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'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date
'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date
'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date
'Resident Evil: Veronica' remake game sets 2027 release date

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